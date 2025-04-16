Former Joko Widodo, diploma and original thesis

Gadjah Mada University (UGM) stressed that the former Indonesian president of the 7th Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was a former campus. The campus said Jokowi graduated from the UGM forest faculty.

It was the result of an audience carried out by UGM with the Ulama team and defenders of the defenders (TPUA) linked to the explanation of the Jokowi diploma on Tuesday (15/04/2025) at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. UGM explained that Jokowi had carried out the entire study process from 1980 to 1985.

“He carried out the entire study process which began in 1980 with the number 80/34416/KT/1681 of the student and graduated on November 5, 1985”, wrote UGM in his declaration, cited on the campus page on Wednesday (04/16/2025).

Regarding the conflict that occurred between TPUA and Jokowi, UGM said it was not at all linked. As a public establishment that implements a higher education system, UGM said that it could not only show data.

The UGM stressed that its institution was linked by the laws and regulations on the protection of personal data and the disclosure of public information. As long as the data is public, the campus reveals them. But if it reaches the personal field, the data will only be shared with the police.

“The UGM is only disposed of public data while personal data will only be given if the lawsuits of the law application will not be requested,” said UGM.

Original Jokowi diploma and thesis

Questions related to doubts about the original diploma and thesis Jokowi blow several times in Indonesia. The last one was transmitted by a former speaker from the University of Mataram, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipa.

Rismon is in the authenticity of the diploma and the thesis of Jokowi due to the ratification sheet and the thesis coverage using a new Roman police time. According to him, the police were not used in the 1980s in the 1990s.

By answering this, the dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM Sigit Sunarta regretted that it could happen. According to him, Rismon should not only display the diploma and the thesis of Jokowi, but must make a comparison with the diplomas published the same year at the Faculty of Forestry.

Regarding the use of Font Times New Roman, Sigit stressed that that year, many students used it. Especially if they print the cover and the ratification sheet on the printing site.

He said that on the UGM campus at the time, there were impressions such as Prima and Sanur (now closed) which provided thesis coverage printing services.

“The fact of the existence of printing machines in Sanur and Prima should also be known to be concerned, because the person concerned also studies at the UGM,” he said.

Problem serial number of the Jokowi diploma do not use clusters but only figures, also replied Sigit. He explained that at that time, the Faculty of Foresty UGM had its own policy and that there was no university uniformity. Not only Jokowi, he said that all graduates from the forest faculty had the same thing.

“The number is based on the order of the identification number of students who graduated and added by FKT, represents the name of the faculty,” he added.

For this reason, Sigit stressed that the original Jokowi diploma and thesis. The proof starts from documents to the friends of the colleges who confirms that Jokowi is a former student of the UGM.

“Keep in mind that Joko Widodo's diploma and thesis are original. He has once studied here, his classmate he knew him well, he was active in student activities (Silvagama), he was registered to take many courses, working on his thesis, so his diploma was issued by UGM was original,” he said.

(IT / TW)