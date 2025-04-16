PM Modify Visit Oslo: PM Modi to visit Oslo for Nordic Summit on May 15 to 16 | India News





File photo: PM Narendra Modi (Image Credit: Ani) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Oslo from May 15 to 16 for the 3rd Nordic Indian Summit, official sources said. It will be joined by its counterparts from the 5 Nordic countries – Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland – for the summit which will focus on improving trade in trade, innovation, green transition, climate change, blue economy and resolution of international peace and security issues, including the Ukraine Russia War.

Before the summit, Modi spoke to the Denmark PM, put Frederiksen, and discussed bilateral and global problems.

“Recalling high -level exchanges between the two countries since the launch of the green strategic partnership in 2020, the managers noted the expansion of the green strategic partnership in various fields which have created favorable conditions for Danish investments in India to contribute to the Green Transition.

India has sought to attract more investments from sovereign funds from the Nordic countries, which are also recognized by the world's leaders in innovation. The first summit in Sweden in 2018 had seen the Nordic countries strongly support the offer of members of India for the group of nuclear suppliers (NSG) and also its candidacy for a permanent headquarters to the United Nations Security Council. While supporting an international order based on rules, India and Nordic countries have sought more inclusive, transparent and responsible multilateral institutions that can more effectively meet global challenges. Both parties also look for opportunities to improve Arctic cooperation on polar research and climate problems. Survey Should India prioritize the attraction of investments in Nordic countries? The Nordic countries, however, have serious concerns about the continuous aggression of Russia and, without surprise, Modi joined the leaders at the last summit in Denmark to seriously express the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and unequivocally condemn civil death in the country. They then discussed “the destabilizing effect of the conflict in Ukraine and its wider regional and global implications”. Agree to remain closely committed to the issue.

On the way back, Modi is also likely to visit Croatia, an EU country that no Indian Prime Minister has visited so far. S Jaishankar, in fact, became the Indian Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Croatia in 2021. During his visit, India and Croatia had signed a memorandum of understanding for defense cooperation.

