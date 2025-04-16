XI arrives in Malaysia with a message: Chinas a better partner than Trump | News War News

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia The president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, arrived in Malaysia as part of a tour in Southeast Asia which is considered to transmit a personal message that Beijing is a more reliable trading partner than the United States in the midst of a deadly trade war with Washington.

XI arrived in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, Tuesday evening in what has been his first visit to Malaysia since 2013. He stole from Vietnam where he had signed dozens of commercial cooperation agreements in Hanoi on everything, from artificial intelligence to rail development.

By approaching, XI said that the deepening of high -level strategic cooperation was good for the common interests of China and Malaysia, and good for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and in the world, according to the official Malaysian news agency Bernama.

The XIS tour to three countries and its message that Beijing is a best friend of Southeast Asias that the earthy administration of US President Donald Trump is coming, because many countries of the Association of 10 members of the Southeast Asia (ASEAN) are unhappy with their treatment after the United States has imposed huge prices on the countries of the world.

This is a very important visit. You can read a lot, said Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, a former Malaysian ambassador to the United States and Minister of Legal Affairs.

China tells us that they are a reliable trading partner, more than the United States. We have never had any problems with them, told Abdul Aziz in Al Jazeera.

Under PM Anwar, Malaysia is very close [to China]. This is a good thing, he added, noting that in the long term, the influence of the Washingtons will be reduced.

With China, however, trade relations and diplomatic links become stronger and the two countries benefit from it, said the former ambassador.

We are very focused on China. This is our mentality, he said.

Washington struck Malaysia with a 24% commercial rate, accusing him of imposing a rate of 47% on American imports, a rate that Malaysian officials have rejected.

Trump recently brought a 90 -day moratorium on the highest American rates imposed on countries around the world. Instead, they face a 10% price on goods exported to the United States. That is to say with the exception of China, which was affected by 145% samples from its goods.

Get around America

XI will be in Kuala Lumpur for three days, during which he will meet Malaysian King the Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Iskandar and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and will attend the state banquets before going to Cambodia on Thursday.

During his previous visit to Vietnam, Xi urged Hanoi and China to oppose hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism and pushed to economic globalization which is more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all, reported the official Chinese state agency than Xinhua.

Trump was quoted by the Associated Press News Agency saying that China and Vietnam were trying to understand, how to screw the United States of America ?.

The visit of Xis in Malaysia is partly an effort to strengthen the opinion that China can offer to bypass America, said James Chin, professor of Asian studies at the University of Tasmania in Australia, via a different international order such as the BRICS The intergovernmental organization of 10 countries including Brazil, Russia, India and China, among others.

There is also the regional free trade agreement of the Regional Economic Society (RCEP) undoubtedly the most important in the world whose 10 ASEAN countries are members as well as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Basically, all of this is architectural to build a new international order that Trump gave China the excuse to push stronger among the countries of the world, in particular developing countries, said Chin.

One of the things they [the Chinese] Try to do it is to configure a bilateral trading system where they can stop using American dollars. Any country that is negotiated with China can exchange currencies [where] You pay in your own currency or exchange with the [Chinese] Renminbi, he added.

We earn money with China

Of the three countries XI chose to visit this week, analysts said Malaysia was considered the most important for China, given its large population of 32 million, its high -tech development base and its current ANASE presidency. China has also been the largest trading partner in Malaysia since 2009 and, in 2024, the trade in China-Malais reached $ 212 billion.

China hopes to take trade with Malaysia, which will compensate for the expected demotion of exports to the United States, said Willy Wo-Lap Lam, a senior Chinese analyst of the Jamestown Foundation based in the United States and author of the book, from Confucius to Xi Jinping.

Politically, Malaysia has a lot of influence among the 10 states of the Anase, said LAM. Including how countries with territorial disputes with China in the Southern China Sea should respond to the aggressive tactics of Beijing to strengthen its catch.

Alfred Muluan Wu, associate professor at Lee Kuan Yew School of Policy Policy at the National University of Singapore, agreed, affirming that Beijing also considers Malaysia as in its sphere of traditional, regional influence.

This includes economically in terms of Chinese investments and China plus a strategy, which implies that Chinese companies diversify their manufacturing bases and their supply chains and the establishment of plants outside of China.

Beijing considers the creation of commercial enterprises in Malaysia and other countries in Southeast Asia as a means of spreading the influence of Chinas, Wu said.

Ei Sun Oh, the main advisor to the Pacific Research Center of Malaysia, a reflection group, also believes that Xis's visit consists in encouraging Kuala Lumpur to turn more to Beijing and not to take the American side, which can also be suitable for Malaysia.

Geopolitically, Malaysia could still play with the idea of ​​having an adventure with China to deliberately contradict the United States on very distant problems such as the Middle East conflict, said OH, referring to the difficult support of Malaysia with Muslim majority for the Palestinian cause.

But, more fundamentally, Malaysia is more interested in doing good deals and dies of wanting to obtain more investments from China and to make greater access to the China market.

Abdul Aziz, the former Malaysian ambassador to the United States, accepted.

If we get closer to China, it is because we earn money with China, he said.