4 Friends Rais cs visited ugm questioning the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma

A certain number of masses are members of the team of defenders of Ulama and activists (TPUA) at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). They questioned the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

In the group, there were several figures such as Amien Rais and Syukri Fadholi. Based on the information, a number of mass representatives such as Roy Suryo, Dr. Tifauzia and Rismon Hasiholan were in the room with the heads of the faculty to clarify.

Here are the facts of the event as compiled thigh.

1. demand Jokowi's good faith

“Today, indeed Kongbyow “From the Ulama Defenders and Activist team who now had the rector's opportunity to clarify the false diploma alleged former Jokowi president,” said Sleman, TPUA representative, Syukri Fadholi).

Syukri said the masses demanded that Jokowi have good faith. If you have an original UGM diploma, you must be shown to the public.

“We expect President Jokowi to have good faith. If the president has a diploma, submit it. I think he is awarded, the problem is over,” he said.

Because, in the previous legal process, Jokowi could not show the diploma at the trial. Therefore, he demanded that Jokowi could show his original diploma.

“Until the moment, the former president was in court, unable to prove his original diploma in court. Because the real court orders, in fact, the truth was when someone was accused, the accusation was true or could not prove,” he said.

Amien Rais and a certain number of people have descended in the UGM to question the authenticity of the diploma of Jokowi, Tuesday (15/04/2025). Photo: long day wawan to / detikjogja

2. Amien Rais considers the Jokowi diploma

Meanwhile, Amien Rais who was also present at the mass of the action said he was concerned about the current state of the UGM.

“Yes, I am a citizen of the UGM. I am a professor of UGM, I was president of the UGM Mandate Council 5 years, yes. So of course, I also feel very, very, very, concernYes, worried. Why is UGM suddenly proud the basis of his political carpet, yes, what we already know who, “said Amien Rais.

He thinks that the Jokowi diploma circulating on social networks is wrong. He therefore demanded the honesty of the UGM concerning the diploma.

“Well, so in particular it is a very important momentum. If I am sure that the diploma is not there. If the mixed diploma is well done, but the experts have said that it is clear, sorry, Abald-Abal,” he said.

Amien Rais did not ask that this case is not excessive punished. At least Jokowi can prove the authenticity of his diploma.

“As for that time, the legal consequences, whether those who have a false diploma are forgiven or warned, after all, have become ordinary people now, or are punished as they are, no need to do too much,” he said.

“But it is very important to be a lesson so that anyone creates crime in such forms, given a proportional punishment. That's it, yes. We do not ask to be excessive punished, yes. At least until this nation continues, yes,” the show must continue “.

3. Think of the clarification of 2 UGMs is not enough

The 80 -year -old politician continued two UGM clarifications linked to the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma was not enough. According to him, the solution to this case is simple. Only Jokowi only showed the diploma of the Faculty of Forestry of the UGM he had.

“Yes, but there is no evidence, yes. I used to, two years ago, I gave once a very simple solution, yes. So, if Jokowi's affairs, as president, to the district court of central Jakarta, bring his diploma,” it's my diploma “, it's over, yes.

From notes thighUGM has gave clarification twice. First of all, in October 2022. At that time, UGM Rector Prof.dr. Ova Emilia, M.Med.ed., SP.OG (K), Ph.D made sure that Jokowi was a graduate of the UGM.

“Mr. Ir Joko Widodo Alumni of Forestry Study Program in 1980. Mr. Ir Jokowi was declared a graduate in 1985 in accordance with the provisions and evidence based on our documents,” said OVA at a press conference on Tuesday (10/10/2022).

At that time, Ova explained that his party had answered questions in the printed, electronic media, social media, concerning the accusations of someone who interviewed the Ir Joko Widodo diploma.

“So we have a place where Ir Joko Widodo has taken another education to transmit the data we have and well documented, we believe the authenticity of the Ir Joko Widodo diploma. The person concerned is true of the graduates of the Faculty of Forestry UGM,” he said.

Then, the second clarification in March 2025. Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar who doubted the authenticity of diplomas and the thesis of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. Joko Widodo as a graduate of the UGM. The reason is that the thesis and thesis coverage sheet uses the new Roman police time which, according to him, does not yet exist in the 1980s in the 1990s. This statement of Rismon made a controversy.

The dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Sigit Sunarta, regretted the misleading information conveyed by Rismon. In addition, this former speaker is a former student of the electrical engineering study program, a engineering faculty of Gadjah Mada University.

“We deeply regret the deceptive information provided by a speaker who should be able to clarify and educate the public with useful information,” said Sigit in a written statement on Friday (03/21/2025).

Regarding the use of the new Roman police time on the thesis and diploma coverage, as Rismon claims to be doubtful of the authenticity of the document, Sigit said that that year, the students were plural using the new Roman police or letters that were almost similar to him, in particular to print the coverage and the printing site. Even around the UGM campus, there is already an impression such as Prima and Sanur (already closed-red) which provides printing services for thesis.

“The fact of the existence of printing machines in Sanur and Prima should also be known to be concerned because the person concerned also studies at the UGM,” he said.

4. UGM Warek calls Jokowi graduates of the Faculty of Forestry 1985 The Rector UGM then held a press conference to clarify. The vice-chancellor, Professor Wening Udasmoro, made sure that Jokowi graduated from the UGM and had received a diploma by the campus. Wening said that the Campus Head and the Faculty had received three representatives of the mass action from the Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA) at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. The three were Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan and Tifauziyah who asked for clarification on the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. “So, on our side, UGM is an educational institution that we always comply with academic regulations. Beginning when students are present on this campus with all kinds of documents until the end,” said Wening when he gives information to journalists in the Fortakgama room. The management of the UGM has clarified on the Jokowi diploma in the UGM Fortakgama room, Tuesday (15/04/2025). Amien Rais CS, whose Roy Suryo, has always questioned the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. Photo: long day wawan to / detikjogja Wening explained that UGM has transmitted capacity information as a teaching establishment. He also said Jokowi had sorted Higher Education. “So we said that in our capacity, UGM had to provide information that Joko Widodo had been recorded from start to end Dharma sorting higher education at Gadjah Mada University. We have evidence, letters, documents at the Faculty of Forestry,” he said. “We therefore transmitted it entirely. For example, we have a copy of the diploma from the STTB diploma in high school, then other documents, including the verbal process during the thesis exam, and we also brought his thesis,” he added. He said the UGM was unable to defend one of the parties. Wening said the campus was present in the ability to explain if Jokowi graduated from the UGM in 1985 in accordance with the documents belonging to the campus. “So, in this context, it is not a question of defending who, not. But that we, in this position, had to explain as a state that has documents, it is our student first or not, and graduated or not? We explained it and Joko Widodo obtained his diploma on November 5, 1985, in accordance with the notes of the Faculty of the Forest Document”, he said. Therefore, he does not want to be trained in the controversy that occurs on social networks. “We will not enter into controversy, in particular controversy on social networks. Our base is not an interpretation of what a person is transmitted to another, but our basis is the data we have,” he said.

