Visit the PM Modi on April 19 in Jammu and the postponed cashmere, the launch of Vande Bharat Express delayed

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 19 has been postponed, in accordance with an official notification. According to information, the Prime Minister’s visit was canceled due to an unfavorable weather forecast for the valley, however, the official notification has mentioned any reason. “The Prime Minister's proposed visit to Jammu-et-Cachemire is postponed. Recognizing for the necessary measures,” read the notification issued by the director of the Special Protection Group (SPG). PM Modi was scheduled for tonauguarvandebharat Express Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to inaugurate the first Vandebharat Express service connecting Katra to Srinagar during his visit planned on the Union territory. The introduction of this high speed was considered a step towards achieving the long -standing objective to integrate cashmere into the national rail network. Two trains one from Srinagar to Katra and another in the opposite direction had to operate on the day of the launch. However, a successful trial of the Vande Bharat Express was carried out Tuesday, April 15 on the Katra-Sangaldan section, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla (USBRL) railway line. According to civil servants, this marks an important step in the progress of the 272 -kilometer project aimed at establishing transparent rail connectivity between the cashmere valley and the rest of India. (Image source: TV India)A copy of the official notification. Inauguration of the highest automatic railway bridge During his visit, the Prime Minister also had to inaugurate the highest rail bridge in the world in Udhampur. The ambitious railway project to connect cashmere to the rest of India was launched for the first time in 1997. However, due to geographic, geographic and meteorological conditions, the project was faced with several delays. The finished rail link will include 119 kilometers of track, with 38 tunnels, the longest being T-49 at 12.75 kilometers. Read also: Jammu and Cashmere: another group linked to Hurriyat denounces separatism, says Amit Shah

