MITRA-BHEDAM, or separating your opponent from his friends, is one of the first principles of strategy according to Le PanCHANTERA, the former Indian Tales Book on Statecraft. Moscow and Beijing understand that. They have long sought to separate the United States from its allies and partners in Eurasia, but success has escaped them, so far at least. This is not surprising given the rooted structures of American alliances in Europe and Asia. While the United States remains the pre-eminent power, alliances and partnerships have been its strength multipliers in the world.

Donald prevails over criticisms say that the American president makes friends from the Americas to Russia and China on a set. They say that its policies, military and economic, have undermined American alliances to the advantage of Russia and China. The coherent attack on the American military allies, because free horsemen have weakened the post-war strategic partnerships of the Americas in Europe and Asia. His pricing war against the friend and the enemy threatened commercial partnerships of vast Americas in Eurasia.

Although the gap between the United States and its Eurasian allies is real, it took place differently through the vast earthly mass. In Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to rely on an unprecedented opportunity to transform relations with Trump to the detriment of European allies in the Americas. China is evolving in the other direction, courting Europe to build a broader coalition against the United States on commercial issues. Last week, President Xi Jinping told the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Schez in Beijing that China and the EU had to meet to defend globalization and oppose the acts of unilateral intimidation of the Americas.

Angry and shocked by the effort to conclude an agreement with Russia on Ukraine, prevails over the threat of reducing the presence of American troops in Europe and the claim of Greenland which is part of Denmark, a long-standing ally of the United States in Europe considers pivoting in China as a necessary choice to guarantee the interests of the regions. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Europe would cut its own throat if it joins China on commercial issues. This did not prevent Europe from continuing with plans for a summit with China in summer. It remains to be seen how Europe can square its trade deficit of $ 340 billion with China.

Economically, Chinas immediately focuses on Asia. XI is currently visiting three Vietnam countries, Cambodia and Malaysia. The visit has been underway for some time. Suffering the inevitable confrontation with Washington, Beijing focused on a more intensive political awareness for the neighbors long before Trump resumed the White House. Last summer, the Prime Minister of Chinas, Li Qiang, met the leaders of Japan and South Korea for the first time in five years in order to restart economic and political relations with the two commercial powers. At the end of last month, just ahead of Trumps' pricing announcements, the trade ministers of the three countries agreed to promote regional and global trade.

Japan and South Korea are military allies close to the United States. China also courts two other American allies Australia and New Zealand. China has also contacted India in recent months; The October Agreement at the end of disengagement at the border after the crisis which took place in 2020 is considered to be part of the same diplomatic effort.

Winning the neighbors has also acquired a particular priority in the diplomatic work of Chinas in recent years. While Washington sought to revitalize his engagement with Indo-Pacific, Beijing rejected with his own initiatives. The district diplomacy has acquired an even clearer advantage since Trumps returned to the White House. In an address at a high -level conference on neighborhood diplomacy last week, XI is committed to strengthening strategic links with neighboring countries by looking for differences in land and shelves. Chinese leadership claims that its links with neighbors are at the best level they have been in modern history, but also stresses that they enter a central stage deeply linked to changes in regional dynamics and global developments.

In an editorial this week Nhan DanThe Official Vietnam Journal in power of the Communist Party, XI said that there would be no winners in the commercial and tariff wars and called for a deeper economic commitment between the two countries. XI told Vietnams Leadership that the two nations should strengthen the strategic objective and jointly oppose unilateral intimidation. While the editors of Chinese leadership speeches always produce impressive metaphors, the question is whether Beijing is ready to give higher market access to its neighbors. According to the Chinese news agency, Xinhua, Xi told Vietnamese leaders that the Mega Chinas market was still open in Vietnam.

Is it really open now? Will it be in the future? These questions not only animate Vietnam but also in Southeast Asia and most of the world. Vietnams trade with China reached nearly $ 200 billion last year. The surplus in Chinese favor has increased to $ 85 billion. The story is the same for the 10 members of the Anase, whose trade deficit with China reached $ 200 billion last year. While the Mammoths manufacturing machine in Chinas rumbles, the Nations of Southeast Asia are struggling to protect their industrial bases. What about Anase's ties with the United States? Hanoi has a trade surplus with Washington at around $ 120 billion. ASEAN has a 200 billion dollar trade surplus with the United States. India also has a deficit of $ 100 billion with China and a surplus of $ 45 billion with the United States. These figures throw a shadow on the assertions that China can be the alternative destination for Asian exports.

Asia pays particular attention to Chinese aspirations to replace the United States as a champion of the globalized economic order and its rhetoric on the construction of a community of common destiny. Although Trump claims that China and Vietnam are there to screw the United States, Hanoi and other Asian capitals are impatient to preserve current access to the United States and to keep Washington's pricing threats.

It is not surprising that the Asian trade ministers line up in Washington to state new agreements. China might want to separate the United States from its Asian economic partners; But Beijing is at a certain distance from the achievement of this objective. China more open to imports from the rest of the world will help rebalance the world economy. Until this happens, trade agreements with the United States will remain a high priority for a large part of Asia.

The writer is an editor -in -chief of international affairs for the Indian Express