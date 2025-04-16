Mamata Banerjee says that violence in Bengal has been planned

The chief minister of Western Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, said that violence during the Waqf law was “planned” and suggested a conspiracy of the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah and the BSF Entrance of Bangladais disbelievers to feed the disorders in the state. During a meeting with Muslim clerics in Kolkata, the burning leader of the Trinamool congress assured them that his party was at the forefront in the fight against the Waqf law and urged them to engage in peaceful demonstrations.

“I urge the Prime Minister. He must brake the Minister of the Interior (Amit Shah). He uses all the agencies to plot against us. What will happen when Modi Ji is not there?” Said Mamata.

This is not the first time that Mamata has led her weapons on Amit Shah while going slowly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2022, Mamata said that she did not believe that the Prime Minister was behind the excessive use of investigative agencies while CBI and ED were under the Ministry of the Interior.

Three people died and several were injured while Bengal Murshidabad and South Parganas districts experienced general violence during demonstrations concerning the adoption of the WAQF law. Among the deceased are a father-son duo who was hacked to death by a crowd in Samsherganj.

The state government has announced RS 10 Lakh ex Gratia for the families of the three people who died in violence.

An initial investigation into the riots revealed the involvement of the Bangladais disbelievers, according to a report sent to the Ministry of the Interior of the Union. The districts where the violence broke out the border of Bangladesh.

Mamata banerjee blame bsf

Released at the accusation, Mamata said that the BSF, which protects the border of Bangladesh 2,200 km along Bengal, was responsible for leaving the disbelievers of the neighboring country.

“I saw a report according to which the Ministry of the Interior said that Bangladesh was involved in this (Murshidabad Violence). If this is true, the center is responsible. BSF takes care of the border. Why did BSF not avoided such a crisis?” said the chief minister.

Calling the “Division and rule policy” of the WAQF BJP, Mamata warned against the polarization tactics of the Safran party.

“If you have to protest, do it peacefully. The BJP will encourage you, but the imams must play a role and disseminate it, saying that we will not allow division between Hindus and Muslims,” ​​she said.

Mamata also rejected BJP claims that trinamool was involved in WAQF violence. “If the TMC had been involved in Waqf violence, as the opposition claims, the houses of its leaders would not have been attacked,” said Trinamool chief.

While the Supremo de Trinamool held a meeting with Muslim religious, the BJP observed that Hindu Shaheed Diwas outside the State Assembly and paid tribute to those who were killed in violence.

BJP strikes back

The Minister of the Union and the leader of Bengal BJP, Sukanta Majumdar, took a blow to Mamata Banerjee after having wrongly said that Western Bengal shares a border with Sri Lanka, an island nation.

“According to the expert in geography and the Western Bengal stranded CM Mamata Banerjee, the state now shares a border with Sri Lanka! Move, cartography of Didi's imagination has redrawn Southern Asia!” Majumdar said in a post on X.

He did not stop there. “When the chief minister herself cannot say where he ends with his state and an island nation, is it surprising that the qualified teachers are unemployed while the scams thrive? In the Bengal of Mamata, the facts are optional, the logic is missing and the incompetence is a qualification,” added Majumdar.