On the morning of April 15, the secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and President Xi Jinping, as well as the Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam (CPV) in LAM and the president of Viet Nam Luong Cuong, met representatives of the meeting of Chinese and Vietnamese people at the International Convention in Hanoi.

While the leaders of the two parties and two countries entered the meeting room together, they met a warmth of applause of people from all sectors of the company who contributed to the Chinese friendship of the NAM.

President XI delivered a discourse entitled to defend the right level and friendship, and jointly write a new chapter of a common future.

President XI has granted cordial greetings to representatives of the two countries attend the event. President XI stressed that the foundation, the standard of living and the source of force of the relations of Nam China-Viet reside in the people. From their joint efforts for national salvation at the beginning of the revolutionary days, their unified fight for national independence and liberation, and their journey shared towards modernization, the two peoples have always stood together through thick and slim, and jointly wrote the history of the NAM friendship of China-Viet.

President XI stressed that the Chinese-Viet Nam friendship took root in mutual support between the two peoples. They fought for the shoulder for the just cause of national independence and liberation, and created a shared revolutionary heritage which has shaped their deep friendship featuring the camaraderie plus brotherhood. The NAM friendship of China-Viet has flourished and gave fruit thanks to the unity and the collaboration between the two peoples. Concentrated on their global objectives characterized by six mores, the two parties firmly supported each other by advancing along the socialist path adapted to their national conditions and have continued to make new progress in the cause of socialism. The NAM friendship of China-Viet has been postponed and increased by the common pursuit of the two peoples. The two parties have actively implemented the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative, have resolutely confirmed international equity and justice, and were always firmly on the right side of history and the side of time, providing more positive energy to Asia and the world.

President XI stressed that people are the creators of history. The support of the two peoples is the solid basis for building the Chinese community of Nam Viet with a common future. The future and hope of this business are in youth. In the Next Three Years, The Chinese Side Will Private Vietnamese Youth To China On Red Study Tours, Where They Will Follow in the Footsteps of the Older Generation of Leaders of the Two Parties and Two Countries, Explore the Revolutionary Heritage That Underpins The Bilateral Friend, and Experience The Dynamism of Chinese Modernization, so as to inspire the Young People to Contribute Their Strength to the Socialist Cause of the Two Countries and To Building the China-Viet Nam Community with a shared future that a strategic meaning.

The secretary general of LAM noted the important importance of the meeting of the friendship of the Chinese and Vietnamese peoples during the Secretary General and the President Xi Jinpings Historic Visit to the Viet Nam and that the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and China-Viet Nam Year of the exchanges of people to the person. Friendship and cooperation have always been the dominant current of Viet Nam-China relationships. The Vietnamese part still remembers the disinterested support of the Party, Government and the Chinese People of Viet Nams struggles for national independence, reunification and development. Building the community with a shared future which has a strategic meaning marks a new stage in Viet Nam-China relationships, and will be an important contribution to the development and progress of humanity. Young people have the hope of inheriting and developing longtime friendship between the two countries. Young Vietnamese and Chinese should assume the historical mission and transmit traditional friendship forged and nourished by generations of leaders of the two countries; They should actively engage in the program so that young Vietnamese visit China on red study tours to deepen the camaraderie and fraternity between the two countries; They should maintain a pioneering and innovative spirit, promote unity and cooperation, pursue common development and advance as the main engine of modernizing the two countries.

Before the event, President XI, accompanied by the secretary general of LAM and President Luong Cuong, visited an exhibition of photos commemorating the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic links of China-Viet Nam, reflecting on the cherished moments of friendly exchanges between the two countries.

After the event, President XI, the secretary general of LAM and President Luong Cuong jointly launched the Red Study Tours program. President XI, the secretary general of LAM and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, jointly led the launching ceremony of the NAM-Viet-Viet-Viet cooperation mechanism.

Cai Qi, Wang Yi, Wang Xiaohong attended the above activities.