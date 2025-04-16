The Right's Conservatives and the press indignant the appointment of the new head of the Charity Commission





The Daily Mail is not happy because Mark Simms made fun of Boris Johnson six years ago The conservative media are indignant by the appointment of Mark Simms obes as a new interim chief of the charity, who accused him of renting so -called left -wing politicians and making fun of Boris Johnson on social networks. But there was not such indignation from the Tories and their allies of the right -wing media when Orlando Fraser was appointed head of charity by the secretary of culture of the time, Nadine Dorries, in 2022. Fraser was a conservative candidate for the North Devon in 2005 and is founder of the right -wing party, Iain Duncan Smiths Center for Social Justice. He is also the son of the deceased conservative deputy Sir Hugh Fraser. Despite his numerous links with the conservatives, he said that charitable organizations should stay outside the policy. In a recent interview he gave before leaving his post as chairman of the committee, he said that charitable organizations should avoid being distracted by “cultural wars”. The mail criticized Simms for a 2019 tweet subtitled “Talluré”, which made fun of the infamous infamous affirmation of Boris Boris, which is rather dead in a ditch than to postpone Brexit. He also challenged a position in 2020 in which Simms congratulated the American deputy Ilhan Omar, whom they described as a controversial figure Duration-left. Simms, which has already been a member of the board of directors of the commissions for two years, has not undertaken a significant political activity in the past five years. However, conservative deputies Robert Jenrick and Chris Philp still accused him of political bias. The secretary in the shadow of justice, Robert Jenrick, said: when we have charitable organizations accused of links with the Iranian regime and to spread extremism, the work of the charity committee must be beyond the reproaches. Chris Philp, the secretary of the shadow, told email: there can be no sign of bias or activism, the task is too important. It is this kind of thing that erodes public confidence in the equity of our institutions. As a comparison, William Shawcross, who chaired the charity between 2012 and 2018, was accused of bias against non -conservative and Islamic groups. Shawcross had previously been director of the neo-conservative reflection group The Henry Jackson Society. In 2010, he wrote an opinion article that slammed Nick Clegg to be a Europhile and affirm that Lib Dems and Labor were dangerously authoritarian. However, none of this has aroused the concern of conservative deputies or the right press at the time. Olivia Barber is a journalist on the left forward The left foot forward does not have the support of large companies or billionaires. We are counting on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you. You can support hard -hitting journalism which is the right to report, provides a forum for the debate among the progressives and covers the stories that other media ignore. Make a donation today. Make a donation today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leftfootforward.org/2025/04/tories-and-right-wing-press-outraged-over-appointment-of-new-charity-commission-chief/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos