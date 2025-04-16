



United Nations, April 16, 2025, Ians United Nations, April 16 (Ians) In the midst of Islamic representation, India and other G4 members rejected the proposals to allocate seats on the basis of religion in a reformed security council. Proposals aimed at introducing new parameters (in the reform of the council) such as religious affiliation behaves to establish the practice of the United Nations, said the permanent representative of the United Nations on Tuesday. He did not appoint Turkiye or his president Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said last month that an Islamic country should be a permanent member of the Council. He also did not mention Pakistan or the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OCI) which proposed that all categories of council members should have a representation for the Islamic Oummy. Harish said that the introduction of a religious factor would add a considerable complexity to an already difficult discussion on the reform of the council. He spoke during a meeting of intergovernmental negotiations (IGN) on the reforms of the Council on behalf of the G4, whose other members are Brazil, Germany and Japan. He also reiterated the point while speaking only in his capacity as representative of the India stressing that he would undermine the principle of regional representation. Attempts to introduce new parameters such as religion and faith as the basis of representation in a reformed council are completely contrary to regional representation, which was the accepted basis of representation at the United Nations, he said. Erdogan, who is trying to assume the coat of the Muslim head of the world, told an Iftar last month for diplomats, having an Islamic country with a right of veto in the United Nations Security Council is not only a necessity but an obligation. The Four Nations of the G4, a progressive, constructive and avant-garde group and focused on reform, recommends developing the permanent membership of the Council and supporting each other for seats. However, Harish said that the G4 as a advocacy group that works on significant reforms does no specific recommendation on which new permanent members should be and leaves it to the General Assembly. The G4 would reiterate once again that a decision on the Member States which would become permanent members of a reformed council is a decision to be made by the general assembly democratically, he said. Harish presented the position of the G4 on the size of an extended council and regional representation. The members of the councils would have gone from 15 to 25 or 26 years, permanent members went from five to 11 permanent members and non -permanent members going from ten to 14 or 15 years, under the G4 proposal. Of the six new permanent seats, two would each go to Africa and the Asia-Pacific regions, while the Latin and Caribbean region, and Western Europe and other groups would each obtain. Among the new non-permanent seats, everyone would be assigned to Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean and Eastern Europe, while Africa would obtain one or two depending on the decision on the size of the category. Without appointing the United for Consensus (UFC) led by Italy and includes Pakistan which opposes the addition of permanent members and prevents the reform process from moving forward with the adoption of a negotiation text, Harish directed the remarks by speaking to it national. People opposed to text negotiations do not seek the progress of reforms, he said. An argument that an enlarged and reformed security council is not effective is an attempt to win real reforms, he added. A reform council with working methods and appropriate liability mechanisms would be equipped to operate effectively and significantly deliver on urgent global problems. While Erdogan was released in favor of the expansion of the permanent members of the Council to include Islamic representation, Pakistan is opposed to the addition of new permanent members. But while speaking in the name of the OIC last year who was going to press, the former permanent representative of Islamabads, Mnir Akram, said that the Islamic ommmed would not accept any proposal which does not give it an adequate representation in any category of membership. If an analysis of religion of current permanent membership is carried out, there is a nominal communist nation, China and four countries of the Christian majority and decomposing them more, the United States and Great Britain are Protestants, while France is Catholic and Orthodox Russia. Before the break of the Soviet Union, when the seat went to Russia, two were communists, an atheist ideology. In Taiwan, who originally held the seat in China, Buddhists and Taoists make up the majority.

