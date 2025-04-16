XIS's visit can unlock new investment opportunities beyond trade, explains CGS International





Kuala Lumpur (April 15): CGS International anticipates Chinese President Xi Jinpings, the visit to Malaysia could open the way for potential developments beyond trade, especially in key areas such as infrastructure, industrial parks, technology and products. The key areas include Kuala Fumpursingapore's high speed rail (HSR), the Malaysia-Chine Kuantan industrial park (MCKIP), the forest city, semiconductors, data centers and palm oil. CGS International, in a note on Tuesday, said that the proposed renewal of the HSR, likely to follow a designer design-operative design model, could attract Chinese participation and potentially fill the financing element. In addition, collaboration or potential investments from China are anticipated in the ecosystem sector and data centers of Malaysia semiconductors. The research house noted that there may be potential investment announcements in the development of Forest City from McKip and Johor. While MIDF research believes that XIS's visit is unlikely to have a significant impact on palm oil trade due to the weakly weak fundamentals of Chinese in the midst of increasing tariff tension, CGS International sees the possibility that the buyer of palm oil of China's Malaysia in 2024 undertakes to increase its purchases. Xis's visit expected Malaysichina ties in the midst of American prices During this “critical time”, XI should start a three-day visit to Malaysia from Tuesday, aimed at strengthening economic ties and responding to concerns about the impact of American-Chinese commercial prices on both nations, the search for the environment said. “Overall, Malaysiachina's commercial relationship remains resilient and is ready for more in -depth growth, supported by improving economic conditions and deepening bilateral cooperation,” said the research house, adding that the two countries should extend bilateral transactions within the framework of a diversification strategy in the midst of American tariffs and a gradual change in the American market. In addition, MIDF research provides that Chinas' economic growth remains around 5% in 2025, despite the 145% of American prices on Chinese products, supported by robust interior expenses. “The potential impact of a slowdown in exchanges on the economic growth of China should be mitigated by its reduced dependence on external demand, post-pandemic growth mainly motivated by solid domestic consumption,” said the research room. “This strategic change towards a more motivated growth model is intended to isolate the Chinese economy of external uncertainties and the volatility of global commercial prospects,” he added. Several sectors benefit from the strengthening of the links of Chinamalaysia, which prompted MIDF research to maintain a positive perspective on construction, property, real estate investment and public services. While the technology sector should also draw narrower bilateral relations with China being the second market for electronic devices after US MIDF research has maintained a neutral position in the sector. The research house also maintains a neutral perspective on the transport sector, noting that it could gain confidence after the visit of XIS, driven by stronger travel links and a limited exhibition for trade tensions of Uschina. Likewise, MIDF research retains a neutral vision in the planting sector, citing signs of lower feeling of consumers and reduces market expenditure in China, which suggests a potential softening of demand. China remains the second trading partner in Malaysia, which leads to regular growth China remained in Malaysia the second largest trading partner in 2024, representing 17% of the global trade in Malaysia, playing a key role in the country's outside commercial landscape while Malaysia trade with China has continued to grow regularly over the years, according to MIDF research. In a Tuesday press release, the research house noted that the Malaysia trade with China had increased to 2.88 rm billions in 2024, going from 1.88 Billion of RM in 2018, despite a drop in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, the trade deficit has more than tripled over the same period, widening from 35.8 billion RM to 108.8 billion RM, as China imports increased more quickly than exports. This growing imbalance highlights the growing dependence of Chinese products, especially in the manufacturing sector, said the research house. Malaysia exports to China remain well diversified, key products being electrical and electronic products (E&E) (36.3%), chemicals (9.7%), liquefied natural gas (8.2%) and metal products (7.1%), while the rest includes a wide range of other products. As for imports, Malaysia depends strongly on Chinese manufactured products, which represented 95.6%of total imports in 2024. The main categories were E&E products (40.3%), machines and parts (12.5%), chemicals (8.1%) and metal products (6.3%), while the remaining 32.8%covered various other elements. “The high share of imports of E & E supports the role of Malaysia in the global supply chain of electronics, in particular in packaging and tests. Despite the commercial difference, Malaysia can benefit from global trade changes, in particular in the services of Backend E & e, while trade tensions persist between major economies,” said the Research House. He also pointed out that foreign direct investments from China are mainly fueled by the diversification of supply chains, because multinational companies are looking for alternatives in the midst of American-Chinese commercial tensions, with sectors of semiconductor and robust Malaysia electronics used as key attractions.

