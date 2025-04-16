Bordeaux passport rule explained after a new warning issued to anyone who still has one

If you are fortunate to book international holidays for the coming weeks, listen carefully – especially if you are from the United Kingdom.

An urgent warning concerning the use of Red / Bordeaux passports has recently been reiterated by government representatives, after a certain number of holders have been diverted from their vacation Destinations and forced to go home.

For those who need a reminder – however, let's be real, we are probably all marked by the entire fiasco – after the United Kingdom's decision to free themselves from the European Union in 2020, brown passports were interrupted.

They were exchanged for ex-PM Boris Johnson For new navy blue passports, and given to anyone who had to renew or replace their lost or outdated journey Documents.

The controversial movement also meant that British were no longer eligible to queue at the EU border doors, when they arrived at any Schengen airport, saying right …

Blue passports are issued from Brexit (Peter Titmuss / Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Anyway, if you were someone who had renewed their Bordeaux passport just before Brexit, however, you were allowed to keep it until it had to expire.

Despite this allowance, however, travel managers have issued warnings in recent years on a very specific restriction that comes with these red passport documents – The “10 -year rule”.

In accordance with post-Brexit travel regulations, these brown passports must have been issued less than 10 years before the day you enter one of these countries in the Schengen zone.

This can attract some people, because, before September 2018, every month that you left on your old British passport before its expiration were added to your new one, which means that some older passports have an expiration date more than 10 years after their broadcast.

So, even if you have months until your passport expires, you may always be excluded from the EU countries.

Schengen Zone Countries include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland – Just so that you know.

In addition to that, your Bordeaux passport must Also be at least Three months from the day you plan to leave Your vacation destination – So be sure to check the expiration date.

Travel managers reiterate the Vital Warning (Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Stock Images)

And it turns out that not having it could have the registration office refused.

“Reservation of your vacation can be very exciting, and a welcome distraction at the beginning of the blues year,” warned Alvaro Iturmendi Confuse.com

“But whatever you plan, it is never too early to check the validity of your passports, so you are not caught at the last minute.”

The vacation books guru added: “Our research revealed that less than half (43%) of travelers knew that if you are heading to the EU, your passport must have been issued less than 10 years before their departure date.

Red passport holders could be refused to recording (Hinterhaus Productions / Getty Stock Images)

“And if your passport does not comply with these regulations, it could mean that you have refused to have registered in the country, or may not even be authorized on the flight in the first place. Anyway, this will probably lead to many disturbances in your holiday plans.”

So, if you have an upcoming trip in the coming weeks and your passport does not meet these requirements, it is better to act quickly and to renew your document, because it can take some time for a new blue passport to arrive.

In addition, if there is never an incentive to reveal your dates, it is the fact that the emergency travel documents will make you go back a stunning 207.

Do not say that we have not warned you!