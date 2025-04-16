PM Modi calls President Droupadi Murmu to Rashtrapati Bhavan









New Delhi [India]April 15 (Ani): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called President Doupadi Murmu to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, confirmed the president's secretariat in an article on an official handle on social networks.

The goal of the meeting was not officially disclosed.

“Prime Minister Shri @Narendramodi called President Doupadi Murmu to Rashtrapati Bhavan”, Rashtrapati Bhavan published on X (Formmerly Twitter).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the strong commitment of India towards the strategic partnership of India-Denmark Green in a recent conversation with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen.

The two leaders discussed regional and global developments in mutual interest. In an article on X, PM Modi shared: “Happy to speak with the PM Put Frederiksen today. Reaffirms our solid support for the Green Strategic Partnership of Denmarch and improving cooperation between sectors for the benefit of our people. We have also discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest.” The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral relations as well as global developments in a telephone conversation today. Recalling high -level exchanges between the two countries since the launch of the green strategic partnership in 2020, the managers noted the expansion of the green strategic partnership in various fields, which created conditions favorable to Danish investments in India to contribute to the Green Transition. The leaders also discussed regional and global questions of mutual interest, added the Prime Minister's press release.

Prime Minister Modi said that he was impatiently awaiting the 3rd Indian Summit which should be held later this year in Norway and his meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen at the time.

India and Denmark established diplomatic relations in September 1949, rooted in shared democratic values ​​and a mutual commitment to regional and global peace and stability. The relationship has evolved over time, with important milestones such as the elevation of bilateral links with the level of a “green strategic partnership” at the virtual summit held on September 28, 2020.

This partnership emphasizes collaboration in fields such as renewable energies, climate action and green technologies, aligning with the priorities of the two countries for sustainable development.

Notable cultural exchanges are obvious in Denmark, with several public spaces named according to Indian leaders, including Gandhi Park (Gandhi Plaene), Indiakaj (road named after India) and Nehru Road near the University of Aarhus, symbolizing the deeply rooted connections between the two nations.

Trade and economic relations between India and Denmark have increased regularly over the years. India exports to Denmark include textiles, clothing, vehicles, metal products and leather products, while Denmark exports pharmaceuticals, power -generating machines and organic chemicals to India.

These exchanges contribute to the strengthening of the green strategic partnership by promoting trade in sustainable industries and promoting economic cooperation. (Ani)

