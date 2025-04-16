Road closings due to President Xi Jinpings visit Spark Myying Reactions





As announced widely, several major roads and highways of the Klang Valley are temporarily closed or diverted from April 15 to 17 in collaboration with the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Malaysia. However, the resulting road closures caused traffic congestion and left many frustrated Malaysians. A woman took sons to share her experience and dissatisfaction. In her article, @Aennqiera said that although she was aware of the previous opinions concerning closures, the situation has always caused major drawbacks. It is really such a hassle when a VVIP arrives. I never had to close roads like this before. Yeah, there was a notice. But is it even logical to be stuck in the car for an hour like this? Pick up my child from the late daycare center all The-Gâchis. His post quickly became viral, making mixed reactions from his Malaysian colleagues. Some sympathized with her, while others estimated that the inconvenience was a small price to pay for such a rare opportunity. A user, @ this.is.nanana, expressed a similar concern: to those who say that there was already an opinion yes, we understand. The problem is that they close roads for one working day during rush hours when everyone tries to go home. What, are we all supposed to take leave? Not everyone has a flexible employer who lets them go early. If it happened for a weekend, it would be more understandable. Another user, @MS_NUR_FZA, shared his experience as a motorcyclist captured in the jam: sister, I was stuck there too yesterday. On my motorcycle. The road was already blocked before 5:50 p.m. I left the office at 5.30 p.m., are we supposed to ask for a leave just to go home now? It was raining a lot, could not accelerate. Was stuck for 1.5 hours in the rain. However, all the answers were not sympathetic. Some argued that the opinion was clear and that people should have planned accordingly. There was a notice, right? So be a little more aware. Those on motorcycles can easily find alternative routes. Why are you even going to the region if you knew that the roads were closed? It is not as if it happened every day, said @travelexploreandfun. It's always like that when world leaders visit, for security reasons. This time, there was already a complete notice published early so that people could plan their trips, commented @Aimiruddinhanur.

