Last update: April 16, 2025, 14:53 is

Despite the control of the Erdogans company on the state apparatus, recent developments are an important setback for its regime and has galvanized the Turkish population to fight for their freedoms and the long-term economic well-being

The president of Turkey, Erdogan, faces a political crisis while the demonstrations propagated, triggered by the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu. (Photo ap)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces the most important political crisis in his career, while thousands of Turks went to the streets in opposition to his authoritarian regime. The demonstrations, which initially started in Istanbul, quickly spread to more than 55Of the country 81 provinces and show no sign of decrease, representing the most substantial challenge to Erdogan and its AKP (Justice and Development Party) since the Gezi Park demonstrations in 2013. Erosion and economic mismanagement.

Imamoglu assumed the position of mayor of Istanbul in 2019 and has since been re -elected twice, testifying to its exceptional popularity. It is the eminent figure of the CHP Pro-Laft and Pro-Secularized (Party of the Republican Peoples), Turkeys leading the opposition party, which has gradually strengthened its influence in the country's political landscape in recent years. More specifically, the CHP brought a blow to the AKP by securingvictoriesIn 35 of the 81 provinces in the municipal elections of March 2024, including the largest metropolitan economic centers in turkey, Istanbul and Ankara.

The catalyst for the current protest wave took place on March 19, when the Imamoglu was arrested for corruption in municipal affairs and alleged ties with the Kurdish militant group prohibited PKK, accusing him of having helped terrorism. However, this last accusation was rejected by the Court during the first hearings. On March 23, he was then removed from his position as mayor, arousing public indignation in the face of the perceived political nature of the decision.

It is also significant that one day before its arrest, the University of Istanbul canceled the Imamoglus diploma, citing irregularities. This decision was largely considered as a political motivation, given a university degree is a requirement to present itself to the presidency in Turkey, and Imamoglu was about to be Erdogans Challenger during the 2028 elections. Even if he expressed his intention to challenge the cancellation before the court, ImamogludoI have no faith that fair decisions will be published, “highlighting the state compromised by the United States under the domination of the Erdogans.

Since Erdogan assumed Turkey's management in 2003 as Prime Minister, and more force after having become president in 2013, he continued an incessant power to consolidate power, deeply infiltrating institutions and eroding checks and balances inherent in a democratic political system. Tending to reshape Turkey in the sense of neo-otomanism, the rule of the Erdogans was marked by conservative and populist policies and an increasing centralization of authority. This was particularly obvious during the 2017 ConstitutionreferendumThat Erdogan narrowly won, fundamentally replacing the system of parliamentary democracy with an executive presidency.

Over the years, Turkey has experienced a rapid shift in authoritarianism, acquiring a notorious reputation to imprison an alarming number of political prisoners, human rights activists, journalists and other dissidents. The 2023 report by the Committee to protect journalists (CPJ)ranksTurkey as 10th worst jail of journalists around the world.

In addition to the disastrous state of political freedoms, the last years in power have been marked by a continuous economic crisis, characterized by hyperinflation, a drop in foreign investments and increasing budgetary deficits. These factors have led to a significant deterioration in the standard of living across the country, accompanied by a strong increase in poverty and unemployment.

The current anti-regime demonstrations have, unfortunately but but predictable, hosted a severe repression of the state, which involved the use of water cannons, tear gas, plastic pellets and pepper spray. More than 2,000 people have been detained since the start of the demonstrations, including those who posted onsocial networksSentence the arrest of the mayor of Istanbuls, as well as journalists simply covering the demonstrations, with a BBCcorrespondingeven be expelled from the country.

On April 6, CHP chief Ozgur Ozel undertook to continue the demonstrations, demanding the liberation of Imamoglu, who was appointed candidate for the party presidential electionNovemberof this year. While the CHP provides a political orientation to the demonstrations, it is mainly the youth of Turkey that was at the forefront of the autocratic rule of Erdogans and pleading for democratic and secular reforms.

In addition, the demonstrations have seen aconvergenceVarious social and political groups, including students, leftists, pro-Kurdish factions, and even nationalists traditionally aligned with AKP, such as ultra-nationalist gray wolves. Despite the control of the Erdogans company on the state apparatus, both repressive and ideological, recent developments are a significant setback for its regime and has galvanized the Turkish population to fight for their freedoms and long-term economic well-being.

The writer is an author and a columnist. Its handle X is @arunanandlive.