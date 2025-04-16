Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat signaling the delay as the PM Modi postpones Jammu's visit





Srinagar: The long -awaited first direct train in cashmere will see an additional delay while Prime Minister Narendra Modis has planned a visit to Jammu has been postponed “due to unfavorable weather forecasts,” a senior railway officials said on Tuesday. The Prime Minister was to report the first direct train from Vande Bharat de Katra to Srinagar on April 19. The head of the region (CAM) Kashmir Saqib Yousuf Yotoo confirmed to Etv Bharat the postponement of the visit of the PMS without citing the new dates for the inauguration. “Due to unfavorable weather forecasts, the USBRL inauguration program is postponed for a few days. The next date will be informed when decided,” said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (I&P). According to IMD forecasts, an intense Western disturbance should affect the Western Himalayas region from April 16 to 20 with a cutting -edge intensity in the middle of heavy falls isolated on April 18 and 19. Distributed over 270 kilometers, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla (USBRL) rail link awaits a formal inauguration for the rail link. From the perspective of the planned visit of Modis, preparations were underway with simulated exercises and a test of Vande Bharat carried out. The PM had to arrive in Udhampur from where he had to go to Chenab Railway Bridge Worlds the highest rail bridge. In January, the Railway Safety Commissioner (CRS) in a seven-page authorization document led to the commercial train operations on the Katra-Reasi corridor with certain conditions. The entire railway project is executed in four phases including Udhampur-Katra (completed in July 2014), Banihal-Qazigund (completed in June 2013), Qazigund-Baramulla (in phases in 2009) and Katra-Banihal, which is the most formidable leg of the project. The 161-kilometer section was put into service, but the Banihal-Katra corridor of 111 kilometers, falling in the seismic area 4, presented multiple challenges while it winds through rough mountains of the Himalayas and a large river system with deep gorges. Trains, according to the authorization eliminated by the Northern Circle Rail Security Commissioner, New Delhi, Dinesh Chand Deshwal, will operate at a speed up to 85 km / h on the main line with a speed of participation limited to 15 km / h. During the day, J&K police carried out a high security group to examine the security preparation before the PM visit. The Inspector General of Police Kashmir VK Birdi had led increased vigilance given potential threats, and officers to strengthen intelligence networks and secure vulnerable points and maintain effective domination of the area. Learn more Rocks to rail-way: story behind the most ambitious tunnel project in India at cashmere

