



Chinese President Xi Jinping met the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim on Wednesday during a visit to Southeast Asia following radical prices of the Trump administration. Later Wednesday, XI will hold interviews with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at a state dinner in the administrative capital of Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the two leaders will sign several bilateral agreements. New bilateral agreements during the American trade war On Monday, XI met Lam, the secretary general of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the president of Vietnam, Luong Cuong. China and Vietnam have signed several cooperation agreements in supply chains and a joint rail project. XI has also promised higher access to Vietnamese agricultural exports to China. “As beneficiaries of economic globalization, China and Vietnam should strengthen strategic determination, jointly oppose the acts of unilateral intimidation, confirm the global free trade system and maintain industrial channels and global supply,” said Xi, according to a press release from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. XIS Southeast Asia offensive charm against Trumps Trade Push To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video American president Donald Trump described the meeting of China and Vietnam as an attempt to “understand how to screw the United States of America”. In Malaysia, XI should discuss a free trade agreement between China and the members of the Association of Nations of Southeast Asia (Anase). Vietnam and Cambodia are members and Malaysia is the president of this year Anase. Oh ei Sun of the Pacific Research Center of Malaysia Think Tank told the Associated Press that the Xi tour in Southeast Asia was like “a group of friends huddling together for a heat against hard time”. But the territorial demands of China in the South China Sea are a point of concern with Vietnam and Malaysia. Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim said last year in September that Malaysia would not bow before China's requests to stop its oil and gas exploration in the region. Published by: ZAC Crellin

