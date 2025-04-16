In recent years, Hindutva Right and BJP leaders have often used SharpA familiar term for someone who repairs tire perforations, such as an insult against Muslims in the working class in India.>

On Monday, April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi consumed ostensibly the policies of the parties of the Congress concerning the Board of Directors of the WAQF and declared that if it had been used in accordance with its objective, then today, my young Muslim would not have had to spend their lives repairing the perforations to bikes.>

While claiming that he simply implied that congress policies had left the Muslims economically disadvantaged, he referred to the occupation in a way that perpetuates the stereotypes of the community in accordance with the most direct insults used by his supporters.>

Since his days as Minister-in-Gujarates, Modi has made a series of controversial statements on Muslims who have aroused many criticisms to promote anti-Muslim hatred and deepen community divisions in the country. His most notorious Islamophobic remarks include calling Muslim infiltrators, making fun of their family size, referring to rescue camps as babies producing centers and using dogs for dogs several times to spread the community.>

Modi often uses coded language, but intention and target are widely recognized by its supporters, analysts and even victims.>

Like the New York Times note In April 2024, the direct language used against the largest minority in the country contrasts with the image that Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents on the world scene.>

Modi has often used indirect language and dog whistles, such as references to appeasement, voting banks policy, mughals (historic Muslim leaders) and foreigners, to suggest that Muslims are unfair or a threat to the Hindu majority.>

His anti-Muslim rhetoric was the most explicit during electoral campaigns, in particular during the search to polarize Hindu voters.>

According to a report by Human Rights Watch, Modi has made anti-Muslim remarks in at least 110 of 173 speeches During the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, wrongly accusing the opposition of promoting Muslims and promoting fear among the Hindus by disinformation.>

His speeches included false affirmations that the opposition only promoted Muslim rights and that Muslims would have priority access to resources, promoting the story of Muslims as foreigners or threats.>

The BJP, under the leadership of Modis, has published campaign videos Describing Muslims as threats, like that showing the chief of opposition Rahul Gandhi, placing a marked egg of Muslims in a nest, and another accusing the Congress of planning to redistribute the resources to Muslims.>

Here is a list of some of the past cases where Modi has used anti-Muslim insults in its public speeches which have been reported by the media.>

Baby producer centers / baby factories>

After the 2002 Gujarat riots, Modi was reported Referring to the rescue camps for victims of Muslim riots such as babies producing centers or baby factories, perpetuating the stereotype of Muslims as a hyper-fertile and a demographic threat. What should we do? Execute emergency camps? Should we open children's producer centers?>

During a campaign rally, he insinuated that the rescue camps for Muslims riots could turn into baby factories, which implies that Muslims have large families and do not deserve the relief of the government.>

Invisible enemies and love jihad>

Modi has referred several times invisible and warned enemies against fake [cruel] loveAlluding to the conspiracy theory of the Jihad of Love, which falsely claims that Muslim men appeal to Hindu women to convert them to Islam.>

In May 2024, he spoke of invisible enemies working to divide society and affirmed that the opposition parties played in the hands of infiltrates.>

Hmm Paanch, Hamare Pachees>

Modification Mocked Muslim family size with the sentence Hmm Paanch, Hamare Pachees (We five, nos twenty-five), a derogatory reference to polygamy and large families among Muslims. Some people have a tradition: Hum Paanch, Hamare Pachees, he shouted during the survey campaign of the 2002 Gujarat assembly.>

Pink revolution>

Modi accused the government of the Congress of Promote a pink revolutionReferring to the meat industry, especially beef, which implies that Muslims were favored and that Hindu interests were undermined.>

In 2013, during the campaign to be elected Prime Minister, said Modi, who benefited from the pink revolution? Who obtains the grant?>

Infiltrated>

During a campaign rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, April 21, 2024, Modé called Muslims as infiltratorsA term commonly used by Hindutva ideologists to suggest that Muslims are foreigners or illegal immigrants, despite most Indian citizens for generations.>

Modi asked, do you think your hard earned money should be given to infiltrators? And accused the Congress of having planned to seize the richness of the Hindus and to distribute it to those who have more children and infiltrators A light dog whistle targeting Muslims.>

Mangalsutra and gold will be taken for Muslims>

In the same speechModi said that Congress would tear the mangalsutras and gold from mothers and sisters to give them to Muslims, attaching fears and resentment and imply that Muslims constitute a threat to Hindu goods and honor.>

Musharraf soup>

During the Gujarat electoral campaign in 2002, Modi has repeatedly referred to the Pakistani president of the time, Parvez Musharraf, Musharraf soup (Miyan is a common honorary for Muslim men in India), using it as an insult to paint his political opponents as a pro-Muslim and anti-national.>

We want to ask Miyan Musharraf, he said, implying that Congress and Muslims are aligned with Pakistan.>

Sabrangindia has one Listle of provocative and inflammatory speeches Against Muslims delivered by the best leaders of the BJP, including Modi, from 2016 to 2024 to show how these leaders used hatred to validate the targeting of more than 200 million Indians.>