Despite the repression, Afghan refugees remain rooted in the northwest Pakistans | Refugee news





Akber Khan sees a fast trade in his restaurant in the Pakistani city in the northwest of Peshawar. Barbaceous of grilled meat with grilled meat and rice and salad staff.

As a Fghan, Khan should go within the framework of a national repression against foreigners, the Pakistani government says it is illegally in the country. But the only heat he feels is cooking.

I have been here for almost 50 years. I got married here, my children too, and 10 of my family members are buried here. This is why we have no desire to leave, he said.

Khan is one of the more than three million Afghans that Pakistan wishes to expel this year. At least a third live in the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and they are just those who have documents such as an Afghan citizen card or proof of registration.

It is not clear how many undocumented Afghans are in the country.

Afghan nationals work in an Afghan restaurant in a market in Peshawar [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]

The provincial government seems to be reluctant to repatriate the Afghans. Mountain lands, sectarian violence and a range of armed groups have also challenged the ambitions of expulsion from central governments.

Afghans can never be completely repatriated, in particular Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because they come back using illegal channels or by exploiting gaps in the system despite border fencing, said Abdullah Khan, director general of Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies. Many villages along the border are divided between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and people in the last three or four decades have never been prevented from visiting both sides.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwas The proximity of Afghanistan, as well as shared ethnic, cultural and linguistic links, make it a natural destination for Afghans. The province has hosted important figures since the 1980s.

Many Afghans have integrated, even marrying the inhabitants. The region feels familiar and it is easier to access by legal and illegal paths than other parts of Pakistan.

While the provincial government cooperated with federal counterparts, the implementation of policies has remained slow, said Abdullah Khan.

The (local) government is sympathetic to the Afghans for several reasons, he said. They share the same traditions and the same culture as the province, and the former Prime Minister Imran Khan during his days of power constantly opposed coercive measures towards Afghan refugees.

An Afghan cook works in an Afghan restaurant in Peshawar [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]

The authorities also be wary of troubles, the Afghans living in almost all cities, villages and villages.

Although the police put houses in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other cities in Punjab and the Sindh province further from the border, the lack of aggressive application was the main reason for the slow repatriation rate, said analyst Khan.

Pressure on Pakistan to change their hearts compared to rights defending rights, aid agencies and the Taliban government of Afghanistans could also be a factor.

Nearly 60,000 people have met in Afghanistan since the beginning of April through the border points of Torkham and Spin Boldak, the United Nations Migration (IOM) said.

Many recent deportations come from eastern Punjab, which are hundreds of kilometers from the border and which houses some 200,000 Afghans with documents.

