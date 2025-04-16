Israel fears that the American withdrawal from Syria will strengthen Turkish regional expansion

The American army is ready to Consolidate your presence in Syria In the coming weeks and months, two US officials told Reuters on Tuesday in a decision that could half the number of troops in the country.

The US military has around 2,000 American soldiers in Syria in a number of bases, mainly in the northeast. The troops work with local forces to prevent an Islamic State resurgence, which in 2014 seized large expanses of Iraq and Syria but was then pushed back.

One of the officials, speaking under the cover of anonymity, said that consolidation could reduce the number of troops in Syria to around 1,000. Another American official confirmed the reduction plan, but said that there was no certainty on the figures and was skeptical about a decrease in this scale at a time when the administration of President Donald Trump has negotiated with Iran and strengthened forces in the region.

President Donald prevails over the intention to withdraw American forces of Syria does not surprise: he has long declared his desire to draw American troops from the region, in accordance with the isolationist approach of the administrations, partly influenced by Vice-President JD Vance. It is not our war, said Trump, and the Pentagon has been working for some time on withdrawal plans. Washington is now preparing to move in the practical phase, while keeping the Israeli counterparts regularly updated. In discussions between the two parties, Israeli representatives have expressed profound concern about the potential consequences.

A senior Israeli civil servant considered that if the withdrawal occurs, it will only be the partial result, Israel nevertheless tries to prevent, for fear that this Increase tensions with Turkey . Ankara openly seeks to extend its control in the region after the fall of the Bashar Assads regime. US forces are currently deployed in several strategic areas in the East and Northern Syria, serving as a stabilization force. In Jerusalem, officials fear that their departure will increase the appetite for turkeys for having taken charge of additional strategic military assets on the ground.

A Turkish commentator even said that the Turkish army could reach Tel Aviv within 72 hours in the event of a conflict.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aims to capitalize on these tectonic changes to raise Turkey in a regional power, partly thanks to its involvement in Syria. Its incendiary rhetoric towards Israel since the warship epidemic has fueled discomfort among the security of Israel and political leadership, especially since Turkey is getting closer to the northern border of Israel. Although it is not officially an enemy state, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said one day about another country, Turkey is a complex state.

Tuesday, Erdogan warned: developments in the Middle East are important for our country, security and economy. Any part that tries to destabilize Syria will find us standing near the Syrian regime. We do not allow Syria to be divided, nor a return to the situation before December 8 (the fall of Assad). Anyone who seeks to provoke conflicts in Syria will be faced with us. Some test the patience of turkeys.

Israel clearly told Ankara and Washington that a permanent Turkish presence in bases like Palmyra and T4 would cross a red line, potentially undermining the operational freedom of TDI in the North Arena. During a meeting last week in Azerbaijan between Israeli and Turkish representatives, Israel stressed that he considered the new Syrian government as responsible for everything that happens in these areas and warned that its actions would have consequences, including possible military action. The two parties expressed their interest in defusing tensions and began to talk about the establishment of a coordination mechanism, modeled according to the Israeli-Russian system which regulated Israeli air operations in Syria.

However, the withdrawal of the planned United States, associated with the expression of empathy of Erdoan empathy during his meeting with Netanyahu last week, increased vigilance in the establishment of the defense of Israel. In this context, the Trumps propose to mediate between Israel and Turkey is not considered reassuring, especially that the American exit seems to approach. Security officials noted that recent strikes on the T4 base equivalent to a race against time before the Americans fold the store.