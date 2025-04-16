Politics
Israel fears that the American withdrawal from Syria will strengthen Turkish regional expansion
The US military has around 2,000 American soldiers in Syria in a number of bases, mainly in the northeast. The troops work with local forces to prevent an Islamic State resurgence, which in 2014 seized large expanses of Iraq and Syria but was then pushed back.
One of the officials, speaking under the cover of anonymity, said that consolidation could reduce the number of troops in Syria to around 1,000. Another American official confirmed the reduction plan, but said that there was no certainty on the figures and was skeptical about a decrease in this scale at a time when the administration of President Donald Trump has negotiated with Iran and strengthened forces in the region.
A Turkish commentator even said that the Turkish army could reach Tel Aviv within 72 hours in the event of a conflict.
Tuesday, Erdogan warned: developments in the Middle East are important for our country, security and economy. Any part that tries to destabilize Syria will find us standing near the Syrian regime. We do not allow Syria to be divided, nor a return to the situation before December 8 (the fall of Assad). Anyone who seeks to provoke conflicts in Syria will be faced with us. Some test the patience of turkeys.
Israel clearly told Ankara and Washington that a permanent Turkish presence in bases like Palmyra and T4 would cross a red line, potentially undermining the operational freedom of TDI in the North Arena. During a meeting last week in Azerbaijan between Israeli and Turkish representatives, Israel stressed that he considered the new Syrian government as responsible for everything that happens in these areas and warned that its actions would have consequences, including possible military action. The two parties expressed their interest in defusing tensions and began to talk about the establishment of a coordination mechanism, modeled according to the Israeli-Russian system which regulated Israeli air operations in Syria.
However, the withdrawal of the planned United States, associated with the expression of empathy of Erdoan empathy during his meeting with Netanyahu last week, increased vigilance in the establishment of the defense of Israel. In this context, the Trumps propose to mediate between Israel and Turkey is not considered reassuring, especially that the American exit seems to approach. Security officials noted that recent strikes on the T4 base equivalent to a race against time before the Americans fold the store.
