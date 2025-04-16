Politics
Xi Jinping meets Vietnamese President Luong Cuong_ministry for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
On the morning of April 15, 2025, local time, the secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and President Xi Jinping met Vietnamese President Luong Cuong at the Hanoi presidential palace.
When Xi Jinping arrived, Luong Cuong warmly welcomed him to the hunting point of their limousine.
Xi Jinping has extended warm congratulations for the 95th anniversary of the Viet Nam Communist Party Foundation (CPV), the 80th anniversary of the Viet Nam Foundation and the 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation. Noting that this Year Marks the 75th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-Viet Nam Diplomatic Relations and the China-Viet Nam Year of People-to-People Exchages, Xi Jinping Said Over the Past 75 Years, China-Viet Nam Relations Have Evolved from the traditional “Camaraderie Plus BrotherHOOD” to a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, Setting A Good Example of Friendly Mutual Assistance, Solidarity and Cooperation between countries. Standing at A New Historical Starting Point, China is Ready to Work With Viet Nam to Follow The Overarching Goals Characterized by “Six Mores”, Namely, Stronger Political Mutual Trust, More substantive Security Cooperation, Deeper Practical Cooperation, More Solid Popular Foundation, Closer Coordination and collaboration Multilateral Affairs, and Better Management and Resolution of Differences, Strengthen Strategic Communication, Enhance Solidarity and Coordination, and Join Hands in Advancing their respective modernization processes, in order to write a new chapter of unity, self-force, mutual advantages and winning results among socialist countries, and China-Viet Nam with a shared future.
Xi Jinping stressed that China and Viet Nam should respond to external uncertainties with the stability of their friendly cooperation and the superiority of their socialist systems, and propel the ship of the NAM community in China-Viet with a shared future to navigate the right way. Politically, the two countries should lead the course, maintain high -level strategic communication, strengthen mutual learning on parties and state governance, jointly improve the leadership capacities of both parties and work together to promote regular progress on their respective socialist pathways. On security, the two countries should forge an anchor of solidarity and take up the upgrading of strategic dialogue “3 + 3” on diplomacy, national defense and public security as an opportunity to continue to deepen cooperation on defense, law enforcement and security. China supports Viet Nam by preparing the 14th CPV National Congress and protecting its national interests in sovereignty, security and development. Economically, the Two Countries Should Keep A Firm Gip on the Oar of Cooperation, Seek Greater Synergy Between Strategies, Effectively Implement The Cooperation Plan On Synergizing the Belt and Road Initiative With the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle Strategy, Deepen Multidimensal Connectivity in railways, highways and aviation, stable and unimped industrial and supply chains, Expand cooperation in Emerging Fields Such AS 5G, Artificial Intelligence and Green Development, and empower global cooperation between the two countries with new quality productive forces. On the links of people to the person, the two parties should increase the sail of friendship, ensure the success of the series of events of this year marking China-Viet Nam of the exchanges of people to the China-Vie.
Xi Jinping stressed that in recent years, the role of the United Nations has been challenged, because unilateralism has been clearly increasing and protectionism returns. Commercial wars will undermine the international trading system, the stability of the world economic order and the legitimate interests of all the countries of the world, in particular developing countries. As important forces in the world of world South, China and Viet Nam should strengthen coordination and cooperation, safeguarding the international system with the United Nations to its heart and international order based on international law, are jointly opposed the power and unilateralism policy and assume their responsibilities in promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for Mankind.
Luong Cuong described the visit of President Xi Jinping to Viet Nam as a history, noting that President Xi Jinping and the Secretary General of LAM have reached a common in-depth understanding on deepening the construction of the Viet Nam-China community with a shared future. China has made great achievements in its development under the direction of Xi Jinping thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era. The Vietnamese part firmly believes that China will gently realize its objective of the second centenary to transform itself into a large modern socialist country which is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful, and making a greater contribution to peace and development in the region and in the world as a whole. China is an absolute priority in the foreign relations of Viet Nam. The Vietnamese party, the state and people attach great importance to the development of relations with China, continue firmly the policy of China, resolutely opposing “Taiwan Independence” separatist “, support the position of China on questions related to the Xinjiang, Xizang and Hong Kong, and oppose any external forces interfering in the internal affairs China. bilateral. Viet Nam is also willing to properly manage differences with China to maintain maritime stability.
At noon, Luong Cuong organized a welcome banquet for Xi Jinping.
Cai Qi, Wang Yi and Wang Xiaohong, among others, attended the above events.
