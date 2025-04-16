Pti not a school, stop targeting party leaders





The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan (Lef), and the secretary general of the PTI Salman Akram Raja. Facebook @ Imrankhan Official / PPI / File

Islamabad: The founder and former Prime Minister of PTI imprisoned Imran Khan expressed his dissatisfaction concerning the secretary general of the Salman party, Akram Rajas, the public critic of the senior PTI leaders who were authorized to meet him in Adiala prison last week.

Familiar sources with the case said that Tuesday, Khan expressed his concerns through his lawyer Salman Safdar, who was invited to send a message to Raja. Khan would have said that political parties could not be directed as a classroom, stressing the need for unity rather than internal blame games. The controversy occurred after Adiala prison administration prohibited Khans Sister Aleema Khan and other family members to meet him while granting access to five party lawyers, including lawyer Gohar Ali Khan and Senator Ali Zafar.

Salman Akram Raja, who refused himself a meeting at the time, publicly criticized this decision, suggesting that those who granted access were the favorites of the authorities. His comments sparked a strong response from the lawyer Gohar, who reminded Raja that the party had never agreed to boycott meetings with Khan in such circumstances. Gohar stressed that Raja himself met Khan on March 25, despite Aleema Khan and other sisters.

During the Tuesday prison meeting, other questions from sensitive parties were also discussed. Regarding a leader of the American party and Vlogger, Khan advised Gohar that it was not the appropriate time to officially withdraw him from the political and fundamental committees of the parties. Instead, Khan asked that he was simply not invited to committee meetings. According to an initiate of the party, the party leader has already been absent from these forums for some time due to the growing dissatisfaction among the senior leaders of his behavior. The source added that the leader is aware that his withdrawal from the committees is taken into account.

The question of Senator Azam Swati was also briefly discussed. Khan reiterated that even if he remains open to dialogue with the military establishment for the country, he had never authorized Swatior Quicon Elseto asks for personal relief on his behalf. While Khan expressed doubts about the Swatis connection, he stressed that his position on the commitment remains unchanged – open for the improvement of Pakistans, Democracy and the rule of law.

Salman Akram Raja did not respond when his comments were requested on Imran Khans Ire on the declaration of the trainers.

