



Strengthen the future of critical minerals in the Americas: today, President Donald J. Trump has signed an executive decree launching an investigation into national security risks posed by American dependence on imported transformed critical minerals and their derivatives.

The ordinance orders the Secretary to the Trade to launch an investigation under article 232 under the 1962 law on the extension of exchanges to assess the impact of imports of these documents on the safety and resilience of the Americas. This survey will assess the vulnerabilities of supply chains, the economic impact of distortions of the foreign market and potential commercial remedies to ensure a secure and lasting interior offer of these essential materials. The survey will end in a report detailing the risks and providing recommendations to strengthen domestic production, reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and improve economic and national security. If the Secretary of Commerce maintains a report concluding that imports of critical mineral articles threaten to harm national security and that the president decides to impose prices, any rate of tariff resulting imposed under article 232 would replace the order of April 2.

Against threats to national security and economic stability: President Trump recognizes that an excessive exception of foreign critical minerals and their derivative products could compromise American defense capacities, infrastructure development and technological innovation.

Critical minerals, including rare elements, are essential for national security and economic resilience. Critical minerals treated and their derivative products are major elements of our industrial defense database and that are an integral part of applications such as jet engines, missile guidance systems, advanced IT, radar systems, advanced optics and secure communication equipment. The United States remains strongly dependent on foreign sources, in particular contradictory nations, for these essential materials, exposing the economy and the defense sector to the disturbances of the supply chain and economic coercion. Foreign producers have engaged in price manipulation, overcapacity and arbitrary export restrictions, using their domination of the supply chain as a geopolitical and economic lever tool in the United States. A few months ago, China prohibited exports to the United States of Gallium, Germanium, Antimony and other key high-tech materials with potential military applications. This week, China has suspended exports of six rare land metals, as well as rare earth magnets, in order to stifle supplies of central components to car manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military entrepreneurs around the world.

Strengthening American industry: This decree is based on the previous measures taken by the Trump administration to ensure that the American trade policy serves the long -term interests of nations.

On the first day, President Trump launched his trade policy in America to make an economy of the Americas again. On the release day, President Trump imposed a 10% rate on all countries and higher individualized reciprocal prices on the nations with which the United States has the strongest trade deficits in order to level the rules of the game and protect the national security of the Americas. More than 75 countries have already contacted these discussions, except for China, which has repaired, the higher individualized prices are currently spoken in these discussions, except for China, which recovered. China faces a rate of 245% on imports in the United States due to its reprisal actions. This includes a reciprocal rate of 125%, a tariff of 20% to tackle the fentanyl crisis and prices in section 301 on specific goods, between 7.5% and 100%. President Trump has signed proclamations to fill in existing shortcomings and exemptions to restore a real price of 25% on steel and raise the 25% rate on aluminum. President Trump unveiled the fair and reciprocal plan on trade to restore equity in American trade relations and counter non -reciprocal trade agreements. President Trump has signed a memorandum to protect American innovation, including taking prices into account to combat digital service taxes (DST), fines, practices and policies that foreign governments take on American companies. President Trump has signed similar decrees by launching surveys on how copper imports and imports of wood, wood and their derivative products threaten the national security of the Americas and economic stability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/04/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-ensures-national-security-and-economic-resilience-through-section-232-actions-on-processed-critical-minerals-and-derivative-products/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos