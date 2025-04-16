Imran Khan on the casting sofa in the reality show, Real Man Unleashed, Casting Couch, Imran Nazir Khan, Sunny Leone, Zee5, Bollywood, Roadies





Mumbai: Imran Nazir Khan, a competitor of the TV show Zee5 “Real Man Unleashed”, presented serious allegations of sofa of sofa and intimidation, sharing his experience in an article on social networks. The show, hosted by Sunny Leone, Sahil Khan, and the influencer of the social media Mr. Faisu, was now examined by the public following the claims of Khan.

Khan allegedly alleged that he had been approached with an indecent proposal on the first day of the shooting and had been threatened with consequences for having rejected him.

“I recently participated in a reality TV show organized by Sunny Leone, Sahil Khan and Mr. Faireu. The first day, the producer asked me if I was ready to “make compromises”. I clearly refused, ”said Khan in his statement.

According to the budding actor, the problem resurfaced during the last stage of the show. Although he reached the final thanks to hard work, he said he had put pressure on the same condition again and finally eliminated not to comply.

“When I reached the final, he asked me the same question again – saying:” If you want to be the winner, you have to compromise. Otherwise, you will be absent. “Again, I said no.

Khan also said that the producer then threatened his future in the industry.

“It was then that he started to threaten me. He said, you will not be able to survive Mumbai. I will make sure not to get a job. If you are publishing about this on social networks, I will delete your account. I will ruin your career,” said Khan.

The competitor also revealed that he was not the only one to have undergone such pressure. He appointed two other participants in reality TV shows, including the former competitors of “Roadies” Vashu Jain and Jovel Mathew, as having experienced similar events.

“And that did not happen to me. Two other competitors faced the same thing-one of them is an ex-concurrent of the roads, and the other is a winner of Roadies. It is no longer only the show. It is dignity. And I will speak,” he added.

Khan said that the creative team of the show had left the project after learning the allegations, leaving just a day before the filming of the final.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.mathrubhumi.com/movies-music/news/reality-show-real-man-unleashed-casting-couch-allegations-by-contestant-imran-khan-1.10514290

