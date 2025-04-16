US vice-president JD Vance announces a visit to India to meet PM Modi | World News





US vice-president JD Vance and the second family will go to India and Italy from April 18 to 24. The vice-president will discuss the economic and geopolitical priorities shared with the leaders of each country. In India, vice-president JD Vance will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Modi (PMO) The American vice-president will go to Italy this week, then to India, said a spokesperson for Vance. The wife of Vance, Usha Vance, will accompany him during the trip. Daughter of Indian immigrants, she is Indian's first American to be the second lady. Vance in India visit Vances should bring their three young children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel – to India. In India, the vice-president will visit New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra and organize meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indian officials also work on commercial negotiations. A senior New Delhi official told Bloomberg News that India hoped to conclude his prices with the United States in six weeks. JD Vance drops the trophy of the Ohio State University Football Championship in the face of White Hometrump says everything | Video Vance's visit is likely to be more a private trip, although it will have official components, said the people mentioned above. The vice-president and the second family will also participate in commitments on cultural sites. Jd vance to meet PM Meloni in Rome In Rome, Vance should meet the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before meeting the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to participate in ceremonies before Easter Sunday. Vances Trip takes her to two key American business partners while talks are increasing on President Donald Trumps Trade Agenda. Trump has imposed high levies on most of the main American trade partners triggering a serious slowdown in the market before reducing these plans for 90 days to give countries a chance to negotiate transactions. A 10% lower rate is in place for most countries during this negotiation period. The meeting of Melonis with Vance will follow his own visit to Washington to meet Trump in the White House on Thursday, a trip aimed at ensuring relief of the European Union.

