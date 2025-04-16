UGM is not the one who is a Jokowi diploma, no need to get involved





Jakarta, Kompas.com – Constitutional law MAHFUD MD The evaluation of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) does not need to intervene more in response to the false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. Because, Ugu is an agency that has the power to give a diploma on its graduates, not the one who falsified a diploma. This was said by Mahfud when he answered the question of the Rizal Mustary host here to be frank in the YouTube channel Mahfud MD. Kompas.com was authorized by Rizal Mustary to quote the words of Mahfud MD in Siniaar. Read also: The community would have the right to request a disclosure of information on the Jokowi diploma “Gini, UGM should not need to be involved in this question. But later we can discuss it. Because UGM is the one who delivered a diploma, not the one who falsified a diploma,” said Mahfud Dalahar, quoted Wednesday (04/16/2025). According to Mahfud, UGM has only to provide information and clarification that his party has graduated for Joko Widodo during his year of graduation. In addition, linked to the existence of the diploma at the moment, must be explained by Jokowi. “UGM simply says:” I first issued this diploma “. In addition, the former Minister of Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs reported that the public had again questioned the certainty Jokowi diploma. Read also: Clarification of the UGM and testimony of friends on the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma In addition, if it is linked to transparency. The community, said that Mahfud was fully entitled to discover the documents and to request that the documents be opened to the public for transparency. “This is not false. Because there is a law of disclosure of public information. If you do not want to open it, there is a court called the information committee. That it can continue, a kind of justice whose decision is binding. (If the decision) must be opened. Who? Known, question questions Jokowi's false diploma Return crowded on social networks. The question of false diplomas was discussed for two years ago to have him pursued three times in court. However, throughout that three times, this case was won by Jokowi.

