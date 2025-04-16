Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim were all accused of having participated in a Fillthy corruption In the north of Cyprus, linked to the Turkish Cypriot businessman murdered Halil Faly, by the leader of the opposition political party, Ozgur Ozel on Wednesday.

Ozel was expressed in Parliament allegations formulated by the former financial director of Falyalis Cemil Onal on the website of Cypriot News Bugun Kibris on Tuesday concerning his old traits of boss with the highest levels of turkey government and his AK party in power.

Some of these transactions, according to Onal, were Linked to the Serim family, including Father Maksut Serim, who managed the discretionary funds of Erdogans, and the sons Yasin Ekrem Serim, the former Ambassador of Dindes To the north, and Ibrahim Serim, businessman and naturalized citizen of the TRNC.

Onal had referred to whitewashed money, bribes and a dirty network, and according to Bugun Kibris put documents to American and Dutch intelligence, but Tuesday focused on the Serim family.

He explained how Ibrahim Serim was very close to Ali Murat Basteri, current ambassador of turkeys in the North which also served between 2018 and 2022, and that Thanks to Serims mutual relationships, a protective armor was formed for the Falyali family.

Binali Yildirim [Reuters]

Meanwhile, he said, Ibrahim Serim has built several buildings in Cyprus in areas that had originally been closed to development and made them serious profits.

Falyali would also buy the properties of the Serim family at very inflated prices in exchange for political and bureaucratic protection.

However, Falyali himself was also an apparent guardian of tape he wanted, if and if necessary, use as blackmail against powerful figures.

Such a file was published in October 2021, the day after the arrest of Falyali, suspected of having attacked an employee. The file was A video of the Nords then Prime Minister Ersan Saner engaged in obscene acts on a webcam And was disclosed to the media by the boss of the Turkish mafia Sedat Peker.

Pekers' advisor Emre Olur said Peker had obtained the images from Falyali, while Peker himself said that a drug ring involving Yildirims Erkam Yildirim Blanche was white for money via Falyali.

Halil Falali

Yasin Ekrem Serim was at the same time a rising star of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and, according to Onal, his presence Allowed a friendship to train between Fiddans his Halit Fidan and Halil Falalis Brother Husnu Falyli.

Onal said Serims Rise also gave Fidan the idea of ​​sending him to Cyprus in order to recover the cassettes of Falyale to keep under the custody of the Turkish state.

Serim was appointed ambassador last summer and, according to Onal, Said, get these cassettes and bring them back, that's how you will get started in the state.

Onal had said that Serims, the first business order, when he arrived in Cyprus, was to change all the security staff around him, before getting to work to recover the bands.

However, it was reported that if the national intelligence organization (MIT) of the turkey had discovered that there was a total of 45 or 46 of this type, Serim only recovered 40 and kept the other five for himself.

Hakan Fidan would then have transmitted the bands to the head of MIT Ibrahim Kalin, who informed Erdogan of the situation. The content of the missing bands is not known, but it has been said that Erkam Yildirim and Halit Fidan are both mentioned.

Yasin Ekrem Serim

Onal said that Erdogan then summoned Yasin Ekrem Serim to Ankara to ask him about the missing bands, with Maksut Serim and then worked to defend his son.

Erdogan would then have told Maksut Serim that he would fully investigate if the rest of the gangs existed and that I told him to his son, I trust you because of your father. If there are missing tapes, go, but I take you off the embassyAnd remove your father from his duty.

The rumors surfaced that Serim was dismissed on February 4, and he was officially relieved of his duties three weeks later on February 28 after Ozgur Ozel had first alleged that the Serim family, the Falyali and Erdogan family acted in the league with each other and potentially involved in criminal activity.

Ozel said on Wednesday that he had questioned Erdogan about the contents of ONALS allegations and other related stories, and that Erdogan had remained silent and had said nothing.

Who is this Ekrem series? His father Maksut Serim has been in charge of Erdogans' handbags since he was the mayor of Istanbul [between 1994 and 1998]. It is the person who managed his discretionary funds when Erdogan was Prime Minister and President and his son became assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, then Ambassador to Cyprus. Then, the day I spoke, he was removed in a hurry from the post, he said.

He continued by saying that even if Erdogan had not spoken on the issue, Onal explained each detail one by one and confirmed what I had said and much more.

It turns out that Hakan Fidan is involved in this company. Binali Yildirim is involved in this company. The children of these friends, these politicians, the previous Prime Minister, the current Minister of Foreign Affairs, are involved in this company. There are 45 cassettes, 40 were seized, five were suspended, he said.

Ozgur Ozel [Reuters]

He also referred to the alleged large amounts of money from an account in England, allegedly linked to Yasin Ekrem Serims, the former status as director of a company based in the United Kingdom called Dammax UK Limited, which would have dealt with the product of real estate agreements in the North.

Everything came out in Cyprus. It's amazing, incredible what came out. What they call a big turnip, well, the turnip is almost as big as Cyprus itself. And in this document, 45 recordings of which Ibrahim Kalin is also aware, 40 of them are in hand, five are somewhere, he added, before criticizing the decision of the governments to appoint Yasin Ekrem Serim to the various positions he occupied.

Mr. Erdogan, if I were to assign someone who is not a professional, who has no experience, as a private minister of foreign ministers, then as a minister of foreign affairs, then as an ambassador in Cyprus, the apple of our eyes, I would be ashamed.

Hakan Fidans' son says that to this person. Binali Yildirims' son says that to this person. I would be ashamed to say these things here. I'm not Erdogan. The person who will call for anyone a thief and will say something based on the slander of false witnesses before the finalization of the accusations is Erdogan. All the dirt has been exposed here.