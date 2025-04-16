American VP JD Vance, marries Usha vance to visit India, meet the PM Modi in the middle of the push for the trade agreement

US vice-president JD VANCE will go to India from April 21 to 24, marking his first official trip to the country since he took office. He will be joined by his wife Usha Vance and their three children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel as part of a wider diplomatic tour which also includes a stop in Italy.

The visit highlights the growing interest of the United States to consolidate its relations with India in the world of world alliances and economic realignments. A declaration from his office has confirmed meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said discussions will focus on shared economic and geopolitical priorities.

Strategic discourse and cultural judgments

Vance will land in Delhi for high -level meetings and will also go to Jaipur and AGRA for private and cultural commitments. The inclusion of the family and visits to heritage sites such as the Taj Mahal sends a sweet but powerful message the personal dimension of diplomacy.

His wife, Usha Vance, is of Indian origin, a fact that has not gone unnoticed in political and public circles. His presence should arouse a warm local interest, in particular in Jaipur, where the family will participate in cultural activities.

Live events

This visit sends a strong signal to national and international stakeholders on the importance that the two countries attach to a robust and future commercial relationship, said Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President and Chef AND report.

Shifting commercial tests in favor of the India

According to Dr. Aghi, one of the main results of this visit could be progress on the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). Discussions should focus on specific sectors rather than scanning reforms.

I believe that the two countries must meet the tariff challenges by adopting a pragmatic sectoral approach. Instead of targeting wide and scanning agreements that could risk a dead end, the two nations can focus on individual sectors, such as digital trade, pharmaceutical products, agricultural goods and defense technology in which mutual interest aligns, said Dr. Aghi in a report and previous.

He added that sectoral working groups can be responsible for identifying non -tariff barriers, facilitating regulatory alignment and deleting prices in a calibrated manner.

Even if prices remain a snack point, India has a strategic advantage in several areas. Services, pharmaceutical products and energy exports already benefit from zero prices. With the assembly of American trade tensions, India could use this moment to strengthen its role in global supply chains, in particular in electronics, clothing and high -tech manufacturing.

Eyes on quad and world trade

The visit also comes in the middle of planning of the next Summit of the leaders, which India should welcome. The summit, bringing together leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Australia, is part of a broader Indo-Pacific strategy focused on regional security and economic resilience.

Vance should meet not only the Prime Minister but also the Minister of External Affairs and Councilors for National Security. These meetings will probably cover regional security, digital cooperation and regulatory managers which can support more fluid bilateral trade.

Despite short -term tariff challenges, the bilateral commercial objective of $ 500 billion by 2030 remains at hand, said Dr Aghi. The objective must be where prices can be reduced to agricultural products, dairy products and ICT products.

Digital terms, pending problems such as data location and cross -border data flows are also on the table. Access to the market for sectors such as electronic commerce, insurance and defense manufacturing remains high, according to the USISPF.

A worldwide background and personal shades

This visit to India is following a series of international commitments for the vice-president. In February, Vance went to Paris and Munich, where he criticized the European allies for restrictions on freedom of expression and the lack of defense costs. In March, he visited Greenland with his wife and his National Security Advisor Mike Waltz following the impact of signal group cats involving unauthorized military discussions.

Vance should also meet the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni in Rome and the secretary of state of Cardinal Pietro Pietro Parolin to attend Easter ceremonies, before his trip to India. Catholic devot, Vance converted six years ago. He is only the second Catholic to be elected vice-president after Joe Biden.

However, a spokesman said that Vance will not participate in nuclear negotiations with Iranian officials currently underway in Rome. Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff leads these discussions.

The kill and future trade

While the United States and China deepen its tariff war, public and private stakeholders are moving towards a Chinese woman plus a strategy for diversifying operations to reduce dependence on China. India, with its growing digital infrastructure and manufacturing potential, is well placed to capitalize.

The reprisal rates will upset the supply chains that we try to rebuild from the pandemic, will increase consumption prices, thus creating an inflationary environment and create the volatility of the market that we see, warned Dr Aghi.

But there is a cautious optimism that JD Vances's visit could push the two countries closer to the tangible results on trade, defense collaboration and digital governance. The optics A vice-president with a spouse of Indian origin visiting the country alongside their children has as much as the closed inked agreements.

As Dr. Aghi said, India remains a solid and viable location and partner, as part of the efforts to rely on world value chains at a time of friendship.

