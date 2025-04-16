Jokowi shows an elementary diploma to study in UGM, the media are prohibited from taking photos





Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Humas Setkab / Oji)

SOLO, INIBALIKPAPAN.COM The 7th president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), finally showed the school's original diploma document to study at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in the media on Wednesday (04/16/2025), before the meeting with the team of defenders of Ulama and activists (TPUA) who questioned the authenticity of the diploma. This step was taken by Jokowi before the public with representatives of TPUA at his residence, North Kutai Gang N ° 1, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City. The former mayor of Solo invited the media crew to enter his private home to see a diploma in primary school, secondary, college primary school. However, the moment has occurred. The media are not allowed to document the diploma appointment process. Before entering, the media team was invited to hand over all recording devices such as mobile phones and cameras. I show it my diploma, from the elementary to S1. But don't be photographed, Jokowi said to journalists, reported by Suara.com, the Thisbalikpapan network. During the meeting, Jokowi showed a sequential diploma in Tirtoyoso, Surakarta 1 Public Middle School, Surakarta 6 High School, to a conference diploma from the UGM. He said the decision to publish the diploma was only taken the day before. Jokowi also explained that STOPMAP (Stoomap) containing the primary school diploma at the school is no longer the original, but the UGM diploma is still original and is an official document given by the campus. If it is the original Stoomap of the UGM. If it is open (not original), he said by showing a diploma card. Read also: Meanwhile, in the photo of the UGM diploma which was widely disseminated on social networks, Jokowi was reluctant to confirm. I don't know (a photo of the diploma circulating), he said. But question the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma Previously, dozens of masses from the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) came to the solo Jokowi residence, in order to request a direct clarification linked to the authenticity of the presidential diploma. After negotiating with security agents, three TPUA representatives were finally allowed to enter and meet Jokowi. But they claimed to be disappointed because they were not shown directly the diploma. We came to stay in touch and request clarification and verification linked to the Pak Jokowi diploma. But he was not happy to show, said TPUA vice-president, Rizal Fadilah. According to Rizal, Jokowi said he would only show the diploma if he was officially asked by the court in the judicial process. He returned everything to the legal process. If the court asks, then he will be shown, explained Rizal. Previously, TPUA had also visited the campus of Gadjah Mada University to find information related to the Jokowi diploma, but on campus declares that only the authorized owner shows the document.

