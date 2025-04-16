Will Nigel Farages Reform UK win a large number in 2025 local elections?

Supported by the support of the sole

Nigel Farage hopes that his British reform party will be able to take place both work and conservatives. Work of art by line of union. Photographs by Martin Pope / Getty Images, Peter byrne / Getty Images, Carl Court / Getty Images

Theres a striking image making the rounds: Nigel Farage, holding the first page of the Suns of Tuesday with the sentence that Great Britain is broken. It is a huge victory for Farage and Reform UK, because these three words are the slogan of the reform campaign. Although the sun has not officially approved Farages Farages, the fact that its opinion pieces and the use of its slogan on the first page gives the impression that it could be on the way.

Our tanks are now on the lawns of the red wall, said Farage during a speech on Monday, signaling a direct challenge not only to the Conservatives, but also at the historic work base. The so-called red wall which describes the districts of the midlands and the north of England which have traditionally been detained by work is essential for Keir Starmer to remain in power. However, for months now, labor deputies have expressed growing concerns about reforms in their constituencies.

Relatives of the leadership of the reform are optimistic, believing that they can make significant breakthroughs in the seats that work had formerly considered unshakeable, just like Boris Johnson in 2019. Recent ABUS by survival suggests that the reform is now the most popular party on the red wall, and that the fading is seen more favorably than Keir Starmer. With the local elections approaching May 1, the reform feels confident.

At the heart of the reforms, the strategy is a deliberate argument to disenchanted those who feel ignored by traditional parties, ignored in the precipitation of globalization and abandoned while British industry has decreased during the decades. Nowhere is it is more clear than in the rhetoric of farament around British steel and reindustry. He spoke in favor of the safeguarding of the Scunthorpe factory and criticized overseas control, in particular Chinese, of the main British industries. It is a message targeting the plowing Heartlands, invoking memories of lost jobs and the communities have changed.

Add to this farming, continuing to focus on identity issues, in particular its criticisms of strategies to fight against discrimination in work and recruitment (supposedly dei), and the immigration policies which he claims to disadvantage the white British, and you obtain a clearer image of the elite and the pursuit of people: people who feel alienated by modern consensus, minors, and non-soucis, of their placement. The strategy is of course no different from that of Donald Trump, a close friend of Farage.

The interrogation areas of around 2,000 adults in the red wall last week revealed that the majority said they agreed with the statements that Great Britain was broken and that the country is heading in the wrong direction. It is not a direct approval of Reform UK, but it is bad news for work, it was still in power to approach a year, and surely hoped that people would now feel the advantage.

Losing the red wall would probably cost the workforce in the next general elections. For this set of What are mainly the county council electionsHowever, the conservatives have the most to lose. There are approximately 1,600 seats on the Council in England to win, with more than 1,000 currently detained by the Conservatives. The last time these seats were disputed was in 2021 there is a political life. At the time, Boris Johnson had a rebound in popularity, while the reform had just lost its Brexit Party label and was hardly a major political actor.

Today, the landscape is very different. The conservatives are less than a defeat of the historic general elections, and not extremely popular with the public. Kemi Badenoch, in his first significant electoral test since he became an opposition chief in November, is already preparing for a difficult set of results. If you map this result of the 2024 general elections on this subject in May, it said last monthSo we do not win the advice we won in 2021. We are almost all losing.

Conservative initiates have already resigned from a difficult night. Many expect the local elections to reflect national reality: the party is on the back, and The reform is well positioned to capitalize. Farage, very aware of the troubles in which the conservatives can find themselves, rejected any possibility of a local electoral pact with the conservatives.

The mountain for the reform to be climbed, however, is steep. Currently, Farages Party holds approximately 100 of the 17,000 seats of the Council of England, most of them initially won by advisers who changed their party after being voted. The reform itself had only 12% of the local elections available last year and won only two seats in England under its own name. This time, its position in almost all available areas and, I said, the party thinks it can earn hundreds of new advisers. Multiple figures from the Conservative Party told me that they were resigned to a huge defeat and cannot see how they could reconquer the voters of the reform in the remaining two weeks before the day of the ballot.

All the same, it is important to take the results of local elections in the context. Opinion polls are not always reflected in electoral success, especially at the national level. The SDP-Liberal Alliance conducted national surveys in the early 1980s, but returned only 23 seats in the 1983 general elections. There is then the fact that the small parties often do better in local elections than the national elections. Democratic liberals, for example, have outfit Their general electoral vote shares in all local elections in the past 15 years. For what? Because local elections are often decided by different local problems, protest votes and the psychological cost lower than the support of a smaller party when the national government is not at stake.

This does not say that the reforms succeed, if it comes, will be illusory or without implications. The story is massively important in politics. Large titles on reform gains in red wall advice will feed the central arguments of the faractions: that his party, and not the work, is the new home in the British working class. For conservatives, it could spell a new fragmentation from an already reduced base. If the reform is able to gain the support of voters from the two main parties, its upheaval in British politics could just start.

Shehab Khan is a award -winning presenter and a political correspondent for ITV News.

Subjects