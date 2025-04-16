The kings of punjab bring back the viral IPL tweet of Salman Khan after having beaten Kkr





Fans of Punjab Kings celebrate after the team won an exciting 16 -point victory on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a match on Tuesday evening. The victory was a return for the Preity Zinta team during the current Indian League (IPL) 2025.

The best performer of the Kings of Punjab was Yuzvendra Chahal. His bowling performance left the stadium amazed while he was taking 4 counters for 28 points. It was its best performance in IPL 2025 so far. Marco Jansen also took 3 counters for 17 points.

The kings of Punjab bring back the emblematic “Zinta team from Salman Khan won Kya?” tweet

After the victory, the team celebrated with a hilarious article on social networks. Thanks to their official X round, they shared an old viral tweet from Salman Khan. Fans will remember that in 2014, Salman tweeted: “Zinta's team won Kya?” During the IPL. To mark their victory, Punjab Kings republished it with a GIF featuring Salman in its Dabangg look.

Check it here:

Https://t.co/aa13uluieu pic.twitter.com/v0mzqxfiy9

– Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl) April 15, 2025 The legend read: “Ohh yeah!” Fans love recall. The account also shared a scene from the Vidya Balan Kahaani star in reference to the exciting match.

On the field, Preity Zinta was seen celebrating with her players after the match. Videos of his Yuzvendra Chahal embraces and the rest of the team players have become viral. The actress was seen in a magnificent Salwar suit as she applauded for her team.

Earlier, when the Preity team lost Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Sunrisers, she praised Abhishek Sharma, who delivered an out -of -competition performance. She took her account X and shared: “Tonight belongs to Abhishek Sharma! What a talent and what an incredible blow. (Emojis by applauding your hands) Congratulations SRH! As for us, better forget this evening and go to everyone in the tournament, and such games are better forgotten. SRHVPBKS. ”

Tonight belongs to Abhishek Sharma! What a talent and what an incredible blow. ððcongulations SRH! As for us, it is better to forget tonight and move on because it is early in the tournament and such games are better forgotten. Srhvpbks

– Preity G Zinta (@REALPREITYZINTA) April 12, 2025 See also: Salman Khan displays his biceps in the latter click

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.filmfare.com/news/bollywood/punjab-kings-bring-back-salman-khans-viral-ipl-tweet-after-beating-kkr-73018.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos