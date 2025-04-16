Trump News at a glance: the judge reprimands those responsible for the expulsion of El Salvador; Harvard holds firm | Trump administration





A federal judge has strongly reprimanded the Trump administration and assesses if the officials are out of the court for having omitted to guarantee the return of a man wrongly deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

Last week, the United States Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the release and the return of Kilmar Brego Garca, a refugee who has legally lived in the United States for 25 years.

Meanwhile, the immigration authorities would have apprehended and expelled a 19 -year -old Venezuelan, Merwil Gutirrez, despite the agents who realized that they were not that they wanted to arrest in a targeted operation.

The judge says that the argument of the Trump administration is not linked to the facts

Xinis, the judge of the Brego Garca affair, rejected the legal arguments of the administration of Trump according to which it was helpless to guarantee the wrongful liberation of men and that the word facilitated did not necessarily mean that they needed to continue his return.

Your characterization is not in fact linked, said Xinis. I need facts.

Attorney General Calm on Trump's proposal to imprison American citizens in Salvador

The American prosecutor General Pam Bondi refused on Tuesday to say if Donald won the suggestion to withdraw American citizens in Salvador was legal, in alarming remarks on what experts think they are a clearly illegal idea.

Obama supports Harvard while Yale's staff support Trump resistance

Barack Obama came out in support of Harvard after the Trump administration has chosen to reduce $ 2 billion from its federal subsidies after the Ivy League school rejected what it said was an attempted government regulation. Meanwhile, Yale’s teachers, another eminent institution of Ivy League, asked his leadership to legally resist and challenge all illegal requirements that threaten academic and autonomy freedom.

Hegseth continued on the prohibitions of books on the breed and sex

Twelve students who study in Pentagon schools in the United States and in the world are pursuing the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, on the prohibitions of the book he prompted to remove titles on the race and the sex of their libraries.

Hegseth advisor on leave after the pentagon leaks

One of the United States of the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseths, the main advisers, Dan Caldwell, would have been put on leave and withdrawn from the Pentagon after an investigation by the Ministry of Defense on leaks. Caldwell was escorted out of the Pentagon after being identified during the investigation and then placed on administrative leave for unauthorized disclosure, a source told Reuters.

Trump signs the order of health care, including a victory for the Pharma

Donald Trump ordered his health service on Tuesday to work with the Congress on the renovation of a law which allows Medicare to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs, seeking to introduce a change for which the pharmaceutical industry has pressure.

Trump's envoy requires Iran to eliminate the nuclear program

Donald Trumps Sévé special, Steve Witkoff, announced that Iran should completely eliminate its nuclear program, seeming to reverse the policy it had expressed on Fox News only 12 hours earlier, which would have allowed Iran to enrich uranium at a low level for civil use.

Trump donors could take if we succeed in terrestrial Greenland Grab

Some of the biggest donors and investors in the campaign, who collectively have hundreds of millions of dollars in financial links with the American president, are placed to potentially take advantage of any American takeover of Greenland, raising even more ethical questions around the pre -covered prosecution of the Arctic territory.

