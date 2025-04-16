Politics
Roy Suryo revealed “the strangeness” of Jokowi's thesis, that's the explanation
Kompas.com – Roy Suryo revealed a number of quirks linked to the 7th thesis of the 7th president of Joko Widodo.
This was conveyed in accordance with Roy Suryo Along with a number of masses who we members of the ulama and activist defenders team (TPUA) visit the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) On Tuesday (04/15/2025) to Request Clarification Related to Authenticity Authenticity Jokowi diploma.
In the action, several mass representatives, including Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan and Tifauzia, held an audience with the Rector and the Faculty of Forestry UGM.
Roy Suryo explained that the meeting was not assisted by the basic team of TPUA made up of Pak Eggi Sudjana and his colleagues because they have experienced obstacles during the trip.
“Unfortunately, this meeting cannot be assisted by the basic team because the group there are obstacles on the road,” he said after the hearing.
At the hearing, only three representatives were allowed to enter, namely Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan and Tifauzia.
The meeting took place briefly and there was a tension.
“There was a climbing that has raised somewhat, it is frankly almost out, because it is rather increased. Highly raised because there are jumps of debate, but that's fine, it's normal,” he said.
Roy Suryo stressed that his party had asked to see Joko Widodo's thesis, referring to Law No. 14 of 2008 which allowed public access to scientific articles.
“The law allows everyone to see the work scripts of others, this can be prohibited. Finally, it has been shown,” he said.
After seeing the thesis, Roy Suryo recorded a typing difference.
“What is clear is that Jokowi's thesis is indeed a difference in the seizure, between the seizure of the typed body with an ordinary typewriter, and in front of it with an impression which is not in her time,” he explained.
He also underlined the absence of ratification sheets of the thesis examiners.
“Although the exam teacher can be mentioned earlier by his friends, but the fact is not there,” he said.
The meeting also discussed the location of the real working conference by Joko Widodo (KKN).
However, he revealed that they could not see the original diploma of Joko Widodo because the diploma was not stored on the campus.
“Indeed, we cannot see the original diploma because the original diploma is not stored on campus. The original diploma, God wants, will be seen by friends who move solo,” he said.
Roy Suryo said he couldn't go solo to see the diploma because he had to return to Jakarta.
“I really don't move to Solo tomorrow because I have to go back to Jakarta. But I hope that tomorrow can be shown,” he said.
