Imran Khan calls for the extension of the deadline for the return of Afghan refugees





Imran Khan called to extend the deadline for returning Afghan refugees, stressing the need for continuous support and negotiations.

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, when he was imprisoned, called for the adoption of a resolution in support of Afghan refugees and the facilitation of negotiations with the Taliban administration.

Khan, the leader of the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), during a meeting with members of his party at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, urged the extension of the deadline for Afghan refugees to return from Pakistan.

Sheikh Waqas Akram, PTI spokesperson, announced that Khan had proposed that the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is increasing an exhorting resolution of the federal government to facilitate negotiations between the provincial government and the Taliban of Afghanistan.

Khan stressed that the wave of terrorism had devastating effects on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and that direct engagement with the Afghan authorities could help reduce the intensity of this crisis. In a message shared by Waqas Akram on the social media platform X, Khan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly should demand that the federal government extend the deadline to expel Afghan refugees and grant permission for direct talks with the Taliban.

Previously, PTI had expressed objections concerning the expulsion of Afghan refugees. Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and main member of PTI, had also described politics as unbearable and harmful.

Since the beginning of April 2025, the Pakistani government has launched a new wave of Afghan refugee evictions without legal documentation. The reports suggest that during the last two weeks only, more than 60,000 refugees have returned to Afghanistan or have been expelled. The strict policy of governments towards Afghan refugees has sparked generalized national and international reactions.

Imran Khans calls for prolonging the deadline for returning refugees and facilitating negotiations with the Taliban reflects increasing concerns concerning the Pakistan refugee policy and its implications for regional security. The debate surrounding this issue should continue, with significant political and humanitarian consequences.

