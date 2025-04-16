Trump hopes to expel and imprison American citizens abroadExBulletin





US President Donald Trump met President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in the White House Oval Office on April 14, 2025 in Washington, DC Trump and Bukele explore a proposal to send American citizens who stand in Salvadoral prisons, a move of criticisms described as dangerous and non -institutional. Win McNamee / Getty Images Hide Legend

Win McNamee / Getty Images

President Trump says that his administration actively explores a proposal to detention for American citizens and send them to prisons in Salvador. Speaking on Monday, a few minutes before a press briefing alongside the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, Trump could be heard the concept.

“The inhabitants are the next ones, the locals. You must build about five more places,” Trump told Bukele, an apparent reference to the prison space that would be necessary in Salvador to host American citizens.

El Salvador already has hundreds of people in a maximum security prison, transported from the United States in recent weeks after being detained for having pretended to lack legal status or having gang affiliations.

Critics say that many of these people have been expelled with regular or not regular procedure, some in defiance of judicial orders by American judges.

Responding to Trump on Monday, Bukele suggested that his country was ready to incarcerate American citizens. “Yes, we have space,” said the president of El Salvador.

The proposal aroused the condemnation of the specialists of lawyers through the political spectrum, who declared that it would represent an unprecedented encroachment on the civil freedoms of American citizens.

“It is obviously unconstitutional, obviously illegal. There is no authority in American law to expel American citizens and certainly not imprison them in a foreign country,” David Bier told Cato Institute, a libertarian reflection group based in Washington, DC

“The problem of course is [Trump] has already illegally expelled hundreds of people by simply not giving the courts the opportunity to stop it, “added Bier.” I think it is the real fear now that he will try to escape a judicial examination of the deportations of American citizens. “”

Members of alleged gangs seen in a cell of the Center for Terrorism Contest (CECOC) in Tecoleca, in San Vicente, El Salvador on April 04, 2025. After the expulsion of hundreds of migrants from the United States at El Salvador, he became a resource for the administration of Donald Trump in the implementation of his immigration policy. The Trump administration now weighs if it is legally possible to send citizens there. Anadolu / Getty images hide the legend

Anadolu / Getty Images "I would do it in the blink of an eye"

This is not the first time that this idea has been there since Trump took up his duties. Position on the social media platform X in February, Bukele d'El Salvador said that his country had “offered America in the United States of America the possibility of outsourcing part of its penitentiary system”.

“We are ready to welcome only convicted criminals (including condemned American citizens) in our mega-prison in exchange for costs,” added Bukele, displaying photographs of densely wrapped detainees squatting with hands on the head.

His post was amplified the same day by Trump Ally Elon Musk, who described the proposal as a “good idea !!” Speaking of the concept in February, Trump said: “I would do it in the blink of an eye.”

Asked about the idea at the press conference on Monday, Trump confirmed that he had ordered the US prosecutor Pam Bondi to explore if this could be a legal and profitable means of accommodating American prisoners.

Trump also suggested that his administration could send us citizens to be imprisoned in other countries.

“We have others with which we also negotiate,” he said. “If it's a local criminal, I have no problem. Now we are studying the laws right now, Pam is studying. If we can do it, it's good.”

“All of us is vulnerable to be kidnapped”

During an appearance on Monday in the program Fox News Jessie Waters Primetime, Bondi seemed to kiss him: “They are Americans who [President Trump] This means who has committed the most odious crimes in our country and that crime will decrease considerably. “”

But many legal researchers contacted by NPR described the political idea as a crossing of a luminous line in the treatment of American citizens by the American government.

“We hope that the administration will not follow this path,” said Lauren-Brooke Eisen, principal director of the Brennan Center justice program, a gradual reflection group at New York University. “There are deep ethical questions that this decision would point out how we deal with human beings who are American citizens. The courts will almost certainly prevent this from happening.”

A man is held by federal agents while ice made raids on Monday, February 24, 2025. The Trump administration repressed migrants, many of whom in the United States with legal status. Now, the White House explores a proposal to expel American citizens to be imprisoned abroad. Houston Chronicle / Hearst Newspapers / Getty Images Hide Legend

Houston Chronicle / Hearst Newspapers / Getty Images

In a letter sent to the US State Department in February, American senator Jon Ossoff, a Democrat in Georgia, urged the Trump administration to abandon the idea.

Ossoff has cited horrible living conditions documented in Salvadoral prisons, where prisoners often do not have access to appropriate sanitation, temperature control and even drinking water.

“It would be a moral and legal parody for the American government to submit anyone to such conditions,” wrote Ossoff.

The American Civil Liberties Union has also described the concept as a legal non-start:

“You cannot expel an American citizen, the end point,” the ACLU prosecutor, prosecutor Lee Genernt, deputy director of the group’s rights of the group, told NPR in February. “The courts have not authorized it, and they would not allow it.”

But during a White House press briefing on April 8, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt reported that the proposal was still seriously considered: “The president discussed this idea several times publicly, he also discussed it in private,” she said.

“The president said that if it was legal, right? If there is a legal journey to do it, he is not sure, we are not sure, it is an idea that he simply floated and discussed,” added Leavitt.

Some legal judges and specialists clearly fear that the Trump administration can move forward with the proposal despite legal and constitutional obstacles.

In a statement published last week, judge of the Supreme Court, Sonia Sotomayor, said that the legal arguments of the Trump administration concerning the expulsion affairs suggest that the United States government already thought that it “could expel and incarcerate any person, including American citizens, without legal consequence, as long as it is the fact before a court can intervene”.

Speaking last week with NPR, Laurence Tribe, emeritus professor of constitutional law, offered a similar warning:

“What it means is that literally one of us, whether we are from Venezuela or are born in the United States, whether we are immigrants or not, whether we are citizens or not, one of us is vulnerable to be kidnapped by masked agents of the American government who do not tell us why they are up, perhaps we are no longer in the world.”

Key Conservatives

The United States has already imprisoned American citizens in a way that has disputed or violated constitutional standards, including the internment of around 120,000 Japanese-American during the Second World War and the detention of Jose Padilla, an American citizen owned for years without trial after being accused of terrorism activities in 2002.

But some legal experts interviewed for this story have declared that the expulsion of the Americans would serve a prison sentence in foreign countries would cross a luminous line, which effectively removes American citizens from constitutional and legal protections.

They noted that this proposal is also explored by American officials at a time when Trump spoke of “locking” his political enemies, directing the Ministry of Justice and the FBI to open criminal probes on the activities of adversaries.

“We will expose and expose their flagrant crimes and their serious misconduct a lot,” said Trump during a speech on March 14 at the SEI of the MJ.

Not everyone expresses the opposition to the concept of Trump of detention of American citizens and to send them abroad.

NPR contacted three eminent conservative legal researchers. Everything refused to comment. We have also contacted three conservative legal reflection groups. One refused to comment, two others did not respond.

NPR has also found no case of GOP legislators in the House or Senate commenting on the idea.

Bier, at the Cato Institute, said that he had been “shocked” by the lack of perspective against Trump's proposal for Republican leaders and members of the conservative legal movement.

“It is unthinkable. It is absolutely a reflection of the place where Donald Trump took the republican side and the conservative movement,” he said.

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

