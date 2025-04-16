



US vice-president JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance, with their children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel should go to India next week. | Photo credit: AP

US vice-president JD Vance will go to India with his family on April 21, the Ministry of External Affairs and the White House announced on Wednesday. During the four-day visit, which will be partly official in Delhi and partly a private visit to AGRA and Jaipur, Mr. Vance will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and should launch the India-US Technology Partnership Trust announced during Mr. Modis's visit to Washington in February. Before India, Mr. Vance and his entourage will go to Rome, where he will meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He is also ready to visit the Vatican. The visit will offer the two parties the opportunity to examine the progress of bilateral relations and the implementation of the results of the joint declaration of India-US published on February 13, 2025 during the visit of the Prime Minister to the United States, the Ministry of External Affairs declared its announcement, while the White Chamber declared that it would discuss the shared economic and geopolitical priorities. It is Mr. Vances for the first time in India with his wife of Indian origin Usha Chilukuri Vance, which he married in 2014. The couple and their three children should visit tourist attractions, including the Taj Mahal in Agra and a certain number of historic sites in Jaipur. However, the second American family should not go to Andhra Pradesh, where family members Ms. Vances are still living, including the 96-year-old Grand-Autogue, Professor Shantamma, or visit the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, where Ms. Vances Grandpa, Professor C. Rama Sastry, was the head of the Physical Department.

