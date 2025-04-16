Jokowi shows school diplomas in private to journalists to refute persistent allegations





Solo. Former Joko President “Jokowi” Widodo invited a group of journalists to a solo residence on Wednesday on Wednesday, where he showed their school diplomas – from primary school to university – in a movement aimed at a long time to counter the authenticity of his academic control titles. Jokowi asked that no photo be taken during the informal session, stressing his desire to maintain personal privacy despite the control of the growing public. The former president has been the target of persistent demands – disseminated by political opponents since his presidential candidacy of 2014 – that he falsified his diploma from Gadjah Mada University (UGM). During his mandate, Jokowi refrained from directly treating the allegations, allowing UGM officials to publicly confirm the legitimacy of his academic files. But with the rumors that breathe after his retirement, Jokowi took a more assertive position. He gathered a legal team to approach the issue and warned that those who have made baseless accusations could face legal consequences. However, he continued to emphasize the fact that he would only have a diploma in the court order. “No photographs, please,” Jokowi told journalists by carefully removing his diplomas from a file. The documents have shown that Jokowi had attended solo and Yogyakarta public schools throughout his university life. His UGM diploma, stored separately in his original file, included a formal photo of him wearing glasses. “Even the holder is that initially issued by UGM,” noted Jokowi, adding that the decision to show that his diplomas had not been taken lightly. “Last night, I decided to show you my diplomas,” he said. Court order Earlier the same day, Jokowi was visited by a group of Muslim activists who also asked to see his university degree. “I told them that I had no personal obligation to show it. They do not have the power to demand it, especially since the UGM has already brought an official clarification,” he said. “If a judge should make an order from the court, I would be more than willing to bring the diploma to court. But it must be under a legal mandate. “ Five days earlier, Jokowi had publicly expressed his frustration in the face of persistent rumors of social media and announced the training of a legal team to investigate and respond to allegations. Jokowi graduated from the Faculty of Forestry of the UGM in 1985. However, before the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections, allegations circulated, suggesting that he had abandoned and used a forged diploma to qualify as a candidate. Despite the repeated claims of UGM officials and former classmates confirming his diploma, allegations continued to surface, especially online. According to Jokowi, the burden of evidence now lies with the accusers. If they do not produce evidence, they can face legal impact. “My lawyers are still examining the legal measures we can take,” he said. Yakub Hasibuan, one of the lawyers representing Jokowi, said that the legal team had been created in response to the persistent propagation of false information. “These baseless accusations and hoax only increased, even after Mr. Jokowi's retirement,” said Yakub. “We urge those responsible to stop spreading slander.” Tags: keywords:

