President Xi Jinping takes talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim_embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America

In the afternoon of April 16, President Xi Jinping had interviews with Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim in Seri Perdana, the residence of the Prime Ministers, in Putrajaya.

Upon his arrival in Seri Perdana by car, President XI was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Anwar. The Malaysian youth agitated the flags of the two countries, played animated drum music and interpreted traditional energetic dances to welcome their estimated guest from afar.

President XI noted that China and Malaysia share an old millennium friendship, a friendship that has taken shape in the long -term history, has been strengthened by cultural exchanges, has taken a deeper root by mutually beneficial cooperation and has acquired greater importance while the two countries are held together through thick and thin. This says a lot about our common values ​​and our pursuit of sincerity, integrity, justice and harmony, reflects the wisdom and the courage that our peoples have acquired from history and represents a precious asset shared by the two countries. Over the past 50 years, China-Malais relationships have given generous results. Over the next 50 years, the two countries must continue to seize the initiative, stay ahead of Times and build a high -level strategic community in Malaysia in Malaysia with a common future, in order to offer more advantages for the two peoples and make a greater contribution to regional prosperity and stability.

President XI made a three -point proposal on the construction of a high -level strategic community in Malaysia in Malaysia with a common future.

First, the maintenance of the independence of strategies and high -level strategic coordination. China and Malaysia are independent nations which oppose external interference. The two countries should compete on the development routes adapted to their respective national conditions, support themselves resolutely in the safeguard of national sovereignty, security and development, and hold their future and their destiny firmly in their hands. The A2 + 2 Diplomatic Dialogue and Defense Dialogue mechanism will be created in depth and cooperation on national security, defense and application of the law.

Second, combine development forces and establish a reference for high -quality development cooperation. China undertakes to advance Chinese modernization on all fronts thanks to high quality development. This is very compatible with the Malaysias Ekonomi Madani initiative. The two parties should work together to cultivate and extend cooperation in the digital economy, the green economy, the blue economy, artificial intelligence and other border areas, and strengthen the integrated development of industrial channels, supply chains, value chains, data chains and talent channels. It is important to Topush for the transformation and upgrading of cooperation in traditional fields, and promotes two -way investments. Thetwo countries are expected to promote intermodal transport, improve two countries, twins and transform majors into Malaysia into important centers of the new international corridor for land.

Third, to advance friendship through generations and to deepen inter-civil exchanges and mutual learning. The two parties should make the dialogue of Confucianism-Islam jointly progress and build civilizational exchange platforms for the two countries and the region. After having signed a mutual visa exemption agreement, the two parties should seize the opportunity to extend tourism, the exchanges of young and offense, and deepen cooperation in culture, education, sports, films, media, etc., in order to promote the closer connection of people to the person and renew their traditional friendship. China is ready to continue joint research on the giant panda conservation with Malaysia.

President XI noted that the choice of Malaysia of the theme of the ASEAN this year, inclusiveness and sustainability, reflects its in -depth overview of the current international landscape. China helps Malaysia play its role as anase chair and is ready to sign the upgrading protocol of the free trade area in China-Asean with regional countries as soon as possible. Together, they will reject the decoupling, the disturbances of food, the small courtyard, the high pricing abuses with openness, inclusiveness, solidarity and cooperation, the jungle law where the prey to weakness with the Asian values ​​of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusion, and addresses uncertainty and uncertainty in the world with stability and crisis Assiacal.

Prime Minister Anwar granted President XI a warm welcome. Over the years, China has sincerely helped Malaysia and was held with Malaysia through thick and thin, and is a trusted friend of Malaysia. He noted that President XI, who directed China to remarkable achievements, led the Chinese people to extreme poverty and advocated common prosperity and mutual learning between Lesvivilizations, is an excellent leader in today's world. The Malaysian people respect China and President XI. President XIS visited this time has established a record for the number of deliverables obtained, and is very significant and encouraging on the Malaysian side. Malaysia is firmly attached to politics in a Chinese and does not support any act of independence from Taiwan. Malaysia is ready to work with China to deepen strategic communication and political mutual trust; To extend bilateral trade, welcome Chinese companies to invest in Malaysia and work with Malaysian counterparts in the fields of digital economy, green economy and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, and contribute to a greater development of the two countries; Advance the exchanges of people to culture, education and tourism, and promote understanding and friendship with the two peoples; And to execute the civilizational dialogue between the aim of discourse and Confucianism for human progress. Faced with the rise of unilateralism, Malaysia will work closer to China to jointly raise risks and challenges. ASEAN will not concede at any price of unilaterally imposed, and will seek greater force and will maintain economic growth through unity and cooperation. Malaysia strongly appreciates the positive role of Chinas in international and regional issues. As president of the Anase and coordinator of the country for Asean-Chinadialogue relations, Malaysia will actively promote the cooperation of ASEAN-China for the benefit of regional peace, stability and prosperity.

After the talks, the two leaders jointly led the exchange of more than 30 bilateral cooperation documents, covering areas such as cooperation on the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative, the dialogue of Confucianism-Islam, digital trade, trade in services, improvement of two countries, Twin Allams, artificial exports Mutual visa exemption and giant panda conservation.

The two parties published the joint declaration between the People's Republic of China and Malaysia to build a strategic community of high Chinese-Malaisie with a common future.

The evening of the same day, Prime Minister Anwar organized a welcoming dinner in honor of President XI.

Cai Qi, Wang Yi and Wang Xiaohong attended the above activities.