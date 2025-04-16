Trump emerging as a “third candidate” in the Australian elections





President Donald Trump is looming in the last weeks of the Australias general electoral campaign, spelling problems for the conservative opposition Duttonjust, as a new survey, show the faith of the Australians in the United States at his lowest level.

A survey published Wednesday by the Lowy Institute, a research foundation, revealed only 36% of Australians expressed any level of confidence in the United States to act responsible, down 20 points since the last survey in June 2024 and the lowest since the launch of the annual survey two decades ago.

Trumps flamboyant style and often disruptive policies, including reciprocal prices against long -standing allies and attacks on American government agencies, have started to alarm Australian voters, analysts and academics, according to the elections, because the elections were considerably gone before the elections.

Similarly, the Labor Party of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese increased the surveys of a six -point deficit against the conservative coalition of Dustons until January to a lead of nine points, with only three and a half until the May 3 election.

Trump became the third candidate for this electoral campaign, said Mark Kenny, a professor specializing in politics at the Australian National University of Canberra.

He made it very difficult for Peter Dutton to get his message across and made it difficult for Dutton to be considered a figure entirely independent of this electoral campaign.

Polled before pricing announcements

The Lowy survey strengthened the strategic resolution survey, carried out after the announcement of the April 2 rate and published on Monday, which showed a third of voters and 35% of indecisive voters said they were now less likely to vote for Dutton because of Trump.

Since President Donald prevails over the overwhelming approach to his second term, it is not surprising that Australians are less confident in the United States, said Ryan Neelam, director of public opinion and foreign policy of Lowy institutes.

The Lowy Institute survey was carried out in March, before Trump announced his rang of prices, including Ablanket 10% on all Australian imports.

The Australian Liberal Party party and the opposition leader Peter Dutton in western Sydney, Australia on Monday. Mark Baker / AP

Dutton campaigned on several policies considered to be emulatoring Trump and his government ministry (DOGE), created by Elon Musk. In January, Dutton appointed Jacinta Nampijinpa Price as Minister of Remise for the Effectiveness of the Government, a position inspired by the role of musks, analysts said.

With Australians in fed up with unnecessary expenses that are out of control … Jacinta will examine closely how we can achieve more effective use of taxpayers' money, Dutton said at the time.

But the concerns about Trumps' policies began to lead to the popularity of the Dustes.

'Doge-y Dutton'

After a reaction from the voters, Dutton was forced to abandon a policy that would have forced officials to return to the office full -time while reducing tens of thousands of public sector jobs.

Surveys have shown that these policies disabled voters in external metropolitan areas, which is home to many Australia seats in the battlefield.

The Labor Party has capitalized on the change of public feeling, the treasurer Jim Chalmers having repeatedly referring to the leader of the opposition as Doge-Y Dutton.

Albanese said on Tuesday that Dutton would promulgate Doge style cuts in the public sector if he was elected.

(Australians) do not enjoy the bustle and goat of the White House, and the early enthusiasm of the Dettons as well as other Conservatives to celebrate Trumps' victory were approximately led in his saddle bags throughout this campaign, said Kenny, the Australian national universities.

This weight has just become heavier because Trump has become less and less popular.

