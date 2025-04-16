PM Modi to relaunch Amaravati Capital works on ..





Amaravati, April 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Amaravati on May 2 to relaunch the state capital work of Andhra Pradesh, the government of the State confirmed on Wednesday. Head secretary K. Vijayanand said the Prime Minister’s visit was confirmed for May 2. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various works. However, the time for the programs has not yet been finalized. The chief minister held a meeting with officials of the State Secretariat on Wednesday to examine the provisions of the Prime Minister's visit. He said that the Prime Minister’s program will be set up in the region where the P-4 program has recently been launched behind the State Secretariat. Veerapandian, Commissioner of Medical Health and Family Welfare, who was appointed nodal officer to monitor the provisions for the Prime Minister's visit, said that arrangements will be made for around 5 lakh of people to participate in the meeting. The government has already appointed a cabinet subcommittee including the Payyavula Keshav state ministers, Kollu Ravira, Satyakumar Yadav, Nadendla Manohar and P. Narayana to supervise the provisions for the Prime Minister's visit, he said. The committee will meet the managers of the Amaravati secretariat next week to discuss the arrangements. He said that in -depth and strict arrangements should be taken for the Prime Minister's visit and that appropriate orders will be issued to officials of the respective departments in this regard on Thursday. Vijayanand asked officials to prepare a list of officials who had exercised functions during the visit of the Prime Minister to Visakhapatnam in the recent past, and that the appropriate functions will also be assigned to these officials this time. Given the current summer, he asked managers to take care of the minimum installations and to make appropriate arrangements so that the public representatives, the people and others who come for the visit of the Prime Minister do not face any disadvantage. Dignitaries and ordinary people must reach the place via various villages and as all roads are rural roads, appropriate measures must be taken to avoid traffic problems anywhere. It was on October 22, 2015 that the Prime Minister threw the foundation stone for Amaravati during a ceremony held in Uddandarayunipalem. Little development work was undertaken by the TDP government of the time. However, the work stopped after the TDP lost power in 2019 while the Government of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Ys Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to develop three state capital. After the NDA led by TDP stormed the power in June of last year, the chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu decided to regain work on her dream project. The CRDA, on March 11, approved tenders for 59 development projects with a value of RS 37 702 crores. The CRDA had previously called tenders for 73 projects worth RS 48 012 crores. The State government plans to spend 64,721 breaks of rupees under the first phase to undertake development work and provide basic amenities.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and was not published by the AP7AM team.)

