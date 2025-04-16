Mahfud said Jokowi's decision as president remains valid even if his diploma was false





Jakarta, kompas.com – Expert in constitutional law MAHFUD MD said, all decisions Joko Widodo During his time as the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, he remained legitimate and not legally canceled, even if the diploma would later prove to be false. “What is even crazier, he said, if it is proven that this Jokowi diploma is false, all of his decisions during the cancellation president, this is false,” said the official Youtube channel of Mahfud, Wednesday (04/16/2025). Kompas.com received authorization to quote the ISI Saarar. Mahfud said that, in the administrative law of state administration, there is a principle of legal certainty. In this case, the legal decision in question is the decision which has been issued legally, always binding and cannot be canceled. Read also: Mahfud MD: UGM is not the only Jokowi diploma, no need to get involved “The principle of legal certainty is a decision that was (restrictive). Later, there will be a calculation of compensation. Not for people who, for example, Mr. Jokowi prove to be invalid. Then, contracts with foreign countries, with what companies are and so on, it cannot be canceled. The former Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs has revealed that Jokowi does not meet the requirements when he presents himself to the presidency of the Indonesian Electoral Commission (KPU), if the diploma used is false. However, each president's decision is still valid. He then illustrated the measures taken by the 1st President of the Republic of Indonesia SOEKARNO against Dutch colonialism. Mahfud said that the Pas de Bung Karno who took power from the Hands of the Dutch in fact violated the Constitution. Read also: Meet mass, Jokowi: there is no obligation, I show the original diploma Because the Dutch Constitution at the time was recognized by the United Nations (UN), which mentioned that Indonesia is one of the Netherlands. “But, Bung Karno opposed the Constitution. One, Bung Karno issued the decree violating the Constitution. But, Bung Karno at that time had the support that I was supported by the people,” said Mahfud. “And the Supreme Court (MA) said yes in the interest of the people, it is normal to violate the Constitution. So the presidential decree was considered valid. The new order was also like that,” added Mahfud. For more information, problems false degree Jokowi was again crowded on social networks. The question of false diplomas was discussed for two years ago to have him pursued three times in court. However, during the three prosecution, this case was won by Jokowi. Read also: The community would have the right to request a disclosure of information on the Jokowi diploma

