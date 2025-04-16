Türkiye in Syria: Israel concerned Erdogan seeks to reformulate the Ottoman Empire

Jerusalem, the president of Turkey Israel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, seeks more influence in the Middle East by increasing his procedure in Syria. Experts believe that Erdogan will continue his desire for control in the context of a much broader vision, and this could be a major problem for Israel.

The concern is that the Turkish president can have aspirations that are even greater than those of Iran.

If we are talking about the influence in Syria, (Erdogan) has already taken the place of Russia and Iran, but I think that, given the glorious Ottoman past, I think that its ambitions are much larger than Iran, said Dr. Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, expert in the Middle East in Moshe Dayan Center Jerusalem for strategy and security.

Born and raised in Türkiye, Yanarocak says that Erdogan should not be underestimated when he insists that the borders of Turkey are larger than they are currently.

We see the limits of the Ottoman Empire. So, as much as Belgrade, he speaks of Jerusalem, as much as Aindes, he speaks, you know, other cities like Cairo and other cities of the Middle East, said Yanarocak CBN News. So, I do not think it can be limited within the limits of the Middle East.

The Ottoman Empire, also known as the Turkish Empire, began over 700 years ago, ultimately controlling Southeast Europe as well as certain parts of Western Asia, North Africa and the Middle East until the beginning of the 20th century.

After the First World War, allied powers divided the Ottoman Empire, including what the British then called Palestine.

According to Yanarocak, the fall of the Syrian president of December Bashar Assad opened the door to Erdogan to implement his objective of relaunching an empire starting with Syria.

We have all witnessed that since the start of the Syrian civil war, the Turkish president has provided everything he (supplied) to the Syrian opposition. And he turns, the current Syrian administration as its main ally. By providing prodigious civil services such as paving of roads, railways, radars supply and repair of airports and other installations, Turkey creates very important dependence on the Syrian side, said Yanarocak.

He adds that Turkey is the only country to declare an intention to build the new Syrian army, that the United States has demanded to destroy its chemical weapons and renounce terrorism.

On paper, Israel and Turkey have shared diplomatic relations since 1949, although Erdogan’s movements can endanger this.

The Turkish president, at the end of the (Muslim) celebrations of the EID El-Fitr, he unfortunately wanted the destruction of Israel. And for Israel, especially after October 7, you know, we cannot tolerate future threats, he said.

Since the fall of the Assad regime, Israel has bombed weapon stocks and strategic military locations while establishing a buffer area along its border with Syria. Israel is concerned about both those who control Syria and the involvement of Turkey.

They already build government facilities, to show (a) the type of sovereignty in the Syrian country. You see that turkey offices, Turkish post offices, banks, Turkish banks (which) use Turkish currency, and) the schools, said the Minister of Foreign Israeli Affairs, Sharren Haskel CBN News.

Haskel says that Israel has two priorities concerning Syria: the security of Israel and the protection of minorities, including Christians, Druze and Kurds. Then there is Turkey.

Turkey is a great concern in what is happening in Syria now, not only that we have to hear their statements and their speeches on their leadership. And this is really worrying in particular, the declarations (concerning) this force with regard to Jerusalem. There are statements (which) are a red line with regard to Israel, but that shows their intention, said Haskel.

Haskel adds that intention goes beyond Israel.

I think that after what had happened in Syria, you know, they feel like they are on a horse. But that should be a great concern for all neighboring countries, she added.

President Trump recently proposed to smooth the difficulties between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Erdogan.

Any problem you have with Turkey, I think I can solve, I mean as long as you are reasonable. You must be reasonable. We have to be reasonable, Trump said in a statement.

Yanarocak says it is also the first time that the United States could have access to Syria, which was previously under the thumb of Russia and is now influenced by Turkey, Natomember.

Now Donald Trump has the opportunity to penetrate in Syria and perhaps play a role for its reconstruction. The name of the game here is money, and, since we speak, you know, the American president, so he is a very prosperous businessman, said Yanarocak. And so, I believe that the last thing the American president is looking for in Syria is the friction between the state of Israel and Turkey.