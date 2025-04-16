Harvard lawyers in Trump's administrative dispute are not foreigners to very publicized legal issues





Washington (AP) The two lawyers representing Harvard University in a fight with the Trump administration are not foreigners to the projectors or the Washington investigations reaching the White House.

One of them, Robert Hur, was a senior official of the Ministry of Justice during President Donald Trumps, the first federal prosecutor in Maryland. But it is perhaps better known as the Special Advice which investigated President Joe Bidens, the processing of classified information and produced a report which painted a detrimental evaluation of mental acuity bidens month before the Democrat drops his candidacy for re-election.

The other, William Burck, was an essential lawyer for Washington's legal crises dating years. Former lawyer for President George W. Bushs Maison Blanche, he represented several Trump partners during a special lawyer Robert Muellers investigating the interference of the Russian elections and recently defended the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in a corruption case which was brought, then abandoned by the Ministry of Justice.

The involvement of lawyers that are both well known in conservative legal circles and both selected in the past for prominent Trump orbit positions are an interesting wrinkle for an extremely consecutive dispute between the federal government and the oldest and richest country in the university. The confrontation promises to be a fundamental moment in continuous efforts to fold elite universities to its will by threatening to retain billions of federal funding if they do not accept major reforms on campus.

It is a wise part on the part of Harvards to choose the pair, said Kermit Roosevelt, professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania. They are looking for people whom the administration will not reject like leftists.

A look at lawyers and problems at stake:

Who is Robert Hur?

Son of Korean immigrants and a former Harvard pupil himself, Hur spoke openly about his desire to give back to the country who took his family decades ago.

He spent years as a federal prosecutor in Maryland before being selected as associate managing director of the justice ministries one of the most powerful posts of the agencies at the start of the first Trump administration and even spoke of the White House podium in 2017 on the counter-violence of the gangs. He was then unanimously confirmed by the Senate for the role of the American lawyer in Maryland.

Rob has proven to be extremely competent, affable and a straight arrow and an exceptionally good litigant, said Harvey Eisenberg, a former federal prosecutor in Baltimore who worked with Hur. He's just a professional.

In January 2023, he was selected by the general of the time, General Merrick Garland to serve as a special advice and investigate the question of whether Biden managed the classified documents he took with him after being vice-president.

Hur signed up at the time of the appointment to conduct the investigation fairly and with an impartial judgment. His good conservative faith in addition to his Trump administration service, he was also committed to the chief judge William Rehnquist at the Supreme Court, he was supposed to report to the public that he could trust the end of the investigation because it was in the hands of an external prosecutor who would not protect the president for political purposes.

His final report a year later scored Biden for his retention of equipment classified, but decided that the criminal charges were not justified. One of the more memorable conclusions of the rus was that it would be difficult to prove to a jury that Biden had the criminal intention required because he would probably present himself as a sympathetic, well -intentioned and with a bad memory.

The Republicans seized this language to raise questions about Bidens' ability to lead the country for a second term, while Biden and his advisers accused Hur of moving away from his mandate and reaching an unjustified assessment. Hur defended his investigation as independent and rigorous and said that he had to explain Bidens' state of mind to show how he came to his decision not to invoice.

Hur has since returned to private practice and is a partner of the King & Spalding law firm.

Who is William Burck?

Burck has long been one of the most eminent lawyers in Washington, with an experience of participation in a litany of politically complicated and high -level questions.

A former federal prosecutor who was part of the trial team of the Ministries of Justice in the Martha Stewart case, Burck was also a high -level lawyer at Bush's White House and advised the president on legal issues.

Bill has always been a right shooter, said Roosevelt, who was a clerk of the Supreme Court at the same time as Burck. He was honest, reliable, honorable and a very good lawyer.

Years later, while Mueller investigated whether the Trump campaign was collusion with Russia in the 2016 elections, Burck represented a stable of Trump associates, including advisor Steve Bannon, the White Chamber Advisor at the time, Don McGahn and Reince Priebus, the Chief of the White House Staff at the time. All were witnesses to the investigation; None were billed.

He also played a role in the 2018 confirmation process of the Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh, when he was responsible for slaughtering the documents from the Kavanughs White House Senate. Some Democrats accused the Republicans of selecting the documents they made available and called Burck in conflict because of his representation of personalities from the Trump world, an assertion he rejected when he said to the Associated Press at the time: I think that the partisanry could hinder rational thought.

Burck also represented the owner of the Patriots of New England, Robert Kraft, against the accusations that he paid sexual acts of massage by the sex of Florida then rejected the case and was part of the defense team for Adams while the prosecutors of the Ministry of Justice in the Trump administration moved to throw the prosecutions.

In January, the Trump organization announced that it was hiring Burck, a director of Quinn Emanuel LLP, to examine the agreements that could pose conflicts with public policy. He also represented Paul Weiss's law firm when he reached a settlement last month with Trump's White House which led to a previous decree against his cancellation.

What is the Harvard dispute about?

The federal government said this week that it froze more than $ 2.2 billion in grants and $ 60 million in contracts with Harvard, the seventh time that Trump administration has taken such a step in one of the most elite colleges of nations.

Its part of a broader effort to force compliance with the political agenda of administrations, as well as to influence campus policy and limit student activism.

In a letter dated on Monday, Hur and Burck argued that Harvard had already made sustainable and robust structural, political and programmatic changes to ensure that the university is a welcoming and united learning environment for all students. But he said that Harvard would not accept the requests of the administrations, which include large government and leadership reforms, in order to preserve its funding.

The university will not renounce its independence or will renounce its constitutional rights. Neither Harvard nor any other private university can afford to be taken up by the federal government, lawyers wrote. Consequently, Harvard will not accept the conditions of governments as an agreement in principle.

Harvard president Alan Garber struck a similar note, saying that the government could not dictate what universities teach and that admit or hire.

