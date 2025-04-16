



The sister of former first lady Bushra Bibi, Maryam Riaz Wattoo, said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked her for having presented her to Bushra Bibi.

In a video shared by journalist Murtaza Ali Shah on Instagram Today (Wednesday), Maryam Wattoo, in response to a question, confirmed that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) thanked him for having presented Bushra Bibi.

She also claimed that Imran Khan had written an e-mail to him, saying: “I [Imran Khan] I am grateful to you that you have changed my life.

Asked at the time she presented to Khan Bibi, Maryam recalled that it was between 2015 and 2016. “Matchmaking was not in my mind at that time. I had asked Bushra Bibi to guide him [Khan] In spiritual matters, to which Bushra Bibi said that she did not want to come to the media, “she added.

“Now they are the best couple in the world because they are together despite the chances,” she said.

“Imran Khan considers that Bushra Bibi his spiritual guide and publicly thanks her for changing her life. So, what exactly Bushra Bibi does? ” The journalist asked. In response, Maryam said her sister had a kind and altruistic heart. “Khan Sahab has often mentioned that Bibi's religious knowledge is very extensive,” she added.

When asked to describe the personality of Bushra Bibi, Maryam Wattoo said: “Bushra Bibi is a patient, intelligent, and she makes all her decisions with great wisdom.”

Advising the former special assistant of the chief minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mashal Yousafzai, she suggested that he should limit his comments on Bushra Bibi. “This is my constructive criticism; it would be better not to associate everything with Bushra Bibi,” she said.

Maryam Wattoo also rejected the allegations according to which the former woman-woman presided over a political meeting after her release from Adiala prison, declaring that “Bushra Bibi had not met those who had asked her to meet her”.

In October 2024, Bushra Bibi was released from Adiala prison in Rawalpindi after being imprisoned for nine months. In January, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced in the 190 million pounds Sterling case.

The judge of the court of responsibility, Nasir Javed Rana, sentenced the founder of the PTI to 14 years old and his wife at the age of seven, as well as heavy fines, during a procedure held before a fortune court of the Adiala prison.

Imran Khan was convicted of “corruption practices” and “abusive use of authority”, while the former woman-woman was sentenced to “involvement of illegal activities”.

