Chinese President Xi Jinping is committed to associating with Malaysia and the wider region of Southeast Asia to resist unilateralism and protectionism In a barely veiled reference to the American president, Donald, prevails over the scanning rates.

Speaking during a welcome dinner on the second day of his state visit to Malaysia on April 16, Xi stressed the importance of unity to preserve the common future of the Asian family.

Faced with shocks and global challenges to economic globalization, China and Malaysia will be held with the regional countries to counter the tide of geopolitical rivalry and the confrontation based on the block, as well as the backlash of unilateralism and protectionism, said the Chinese president.

His remarks were taken up by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who congratulated a Chinese approach to the outside, contrasting it with what he described as a rivalry focused on the interior seen elsewhere.

In certain circles, the order based on rules was rendered on his head dialogue has given in to requests, the prices are imposed without restraint and the language of cooperation is drowned by threats and coercion.

What we are witnessing today is not an honest calculation with the imperfections of globalization, but a retirement in economic tribalism. Access to the market is under armament. What was once a multilateral alliance for shared growth is now looped under the weight of an arbitrary disturbance and a unilateral whim, said Datuk Seri Anwar during the remarks presented before Mr. XI.

He recognized China as a rational partner, strong and reliable in the midst of global uncertainty posed by American prices.

Mr. Xis, a three -day visit to Malaysia occurs just a few days after the American president suddenly announced a 90 -day break on a raft of Reciprocal prices on imports from most countries, while tariff hiking on Chinese imports at 145%. Beijing responded with consecutive increases in reprisals in American export prices.

Before the judgment of April 9, Trump struck several savings from Southeast Asia to export with some of the highest rates. He slapped a rate of 49% on Cambodia, while Vietnam and Malaysia were faced respectively with 46% and 24% tasks.

Malaysia is the second judgment of Chinese leaders swirling the tour of Southeast Asia which has already taken it to Vietnam and will also include Cambodia to consolidate economic and commercial links with close neighbors in the middle of the dead end with the WE .

China has been the largest trading partner in Malaysia since 2009, bilateral trade reaching 484.12 billion RM (144.5 billion dollars) in 2024, representing 16.8% of the Malaysian total world trade.

Meanwhile, the ASEAN group at 10 countries has recorded 980 billion US dollars (1.28 dollars) for trade with China in 2024. The two parties have remained the other business partners since 2020.

As the current president of the Anase, Malaysia remains determined to promote free trade and to remain open to investment, while firmly maintaining the centrality of the Anase in the midst of increasing geopolitical tensions, said Mr. Anwar.

We must not be forced by any side. So far, we have refused to succumb to such pressure. Our position is clear: we cooperate with those who treat us with respect, said Anwar in a joint interview with Global television network in China and Malaysias Astro Awani which was brought on April 16.

He also reaffirmed the regular relations of Malaysia with China, stressing that the country has never known a coercion or pressure from Beijing.

Although China is a major power with a strong economy and a formidable military force, we have never felt any disorder or pressure.

Xi also had a meeting with the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, earlier on April 16, during which he declared that China supported Malaysia in his role of Anase president in 2025.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lam Choong Wah, lecturer in the Department of International and Strategic Studies at the University of Malayas, said that Mr. Anwars' discourse difficulties are faced with the difficulties of Washington in the distancing of China of its neighbors in the region.

The tariff war initiated by the United States did not win the allies he hoped in place, he alienated others. Malaysia, which has long maintained a neutral position and has pursued a foreign cover policy, is now leaning towards China, he told Times Straits.

But Dr. Lam warned that Kuala Fumprs line up closer with Beijing can increase the risk of reversed prices Trump administrations The 90 -day break ends.

He noted that on the 31st Memorandums of understanding and cooperation Signed by Malaysia and China on April 16 covering foreigners and joint defense, as well as collaboration in global development, world security and global civilization initiatives, among others have considerably deepened bilateral links between the two countries.

Malaysia and China celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2024. This is the second visit of Chinese leaders in Malaysia since it took office in 2013, and has been visiting Mr. Anwars in Beijing in November 2024.

Essentially, Malaysia moves to Chinese orbit. It is a non -binding but close partnership, added Dr. Lam.

Chinas three global initiatives launched between 2021 and 2023, represent a strategic vision of multipolarity, offering an alternative to the world order led by the United States by cooperation, respect for sovereignty and inclusive governance.

Mr. Lee Chean Chung, President of the Center for Regional Strategic Studies, a reflection group based in Kuala Lumpur, stressed that Malaysia continues to maintain the centrality of the Anase by actively engaging the two Washington At the top of the Anase-US and in Beijing at the meeting of the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council, probably later in the year.

Malaysia remains attached to the principle of regional autonomy, which is at the heart of the mission of Aseans as a regional alliance, said the parliamentary deputy told St.

The concept of centrality of the Anase refers to the regional regrouping in the drivers' seat and to shape the main results affecting Southeast Asia, instead of having the fortune of the regions determined by the external parts.

