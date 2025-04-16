JD vance to visit India with family; Cultural judgment planned alongside talks with PM Modi





New Delhi: US vice -president JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance – The first Indian -American second lady – should visit India at the start of next week. The trip will include meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a time when world trade faces disturbances due to the disputed tariff policies of the Trump administration. The Vance office confirmed on Wednesday that the vice-president will go to Italy and India from April 18 to 24. Get the latest Mathrubhumi updates in English Vances will be accompanied by their three young children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel – during their India stage. The family should go to Jaipur and AGRA, in addition to New Delhi. “The vice-president will discuss the economic and geopolitical priorities shared with the leaders of each country,” his office said in a statement published in Delhi by the United States Embassy. “In India, the vice-president will visit New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra. The vice-president will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. American reading said that Vance and the second family will also participate in commitments to cultural sites in India. The American vice-president goes to India in the context of Trump's policy on prices that have sparked massive commercial disturbances and fears of a global economic recession. A few days after his reciprocal rate kicked this month, Trump announced a 90-day break on this subject for all countries, with the exception of China as countries around the world, under the impact of seismic action. US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz also planned to visit India early next week, but the trip was postponed, people who familiar with the case said. Vance's visit is likely to be more a private trip, although it will have official components, said the people mentioned above. We learn that the American vice-president will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi on April 21 which will cover various aspects of the United States links, including the question of the price and the negotiations in progress between the two parties for a bilateral trade agreement. In Rome, Vance will hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before meeting the Secretary of State of the Vatican Pietro Pietro Parolin to participate in ceremonies before Easter Sunday. The visit of the US vice-president Vance Vance for weeks after the US National Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard, went to India. The DNI held separate meetings with Prime Minister Modi, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and the NSA Ajit Doval. The American president's tariff struggle fueled the fears of a world trade war. After talks between Modi and Trump in Washington DC in February, the two parties announced that they would negotiate the first BTA tranche by fall 2025.

