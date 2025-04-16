The Guardian View on Uk-China Relations: A dilemma made clearer by Brexit | Editorial





EWhen the transatlantic alliance was more functional than it is currently, there was no united view of China. There has always been a common distrust of Beijing as a commercial rival and potential security threat. But for the hawks in Washington, the idea of ​​an alternative superpower approaching economic and technological parity seems existential. Other dominant Europeans were more disposed of caution with commitment. Great Britain has turned between the two poles. In 2015, David Cameron promised an era of open commerce with China. In 2020, under pressure from the United States, Borisjohnson prohibited Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications company, from British 5G infrastructure. In opposition, the conservatives have become more and more Bellicians against Beijing. Keir Starmers' Labor Government has shot cooperation. Several ministers visited China, including the Chancellor. Jonathan Reynolds, the business secretary, will go there later this year, relaunch a commercial commission which has been dormant since 2018. Mr. Reynolds has been obviously frustrated by the Chinese owners of British Steel during the dashboard to maintain the Hauts Fournais of Scantinpes operating last week, but the government withdrew from deliberate sabotage intimate. At one point, the continuation of economic growth and investments conflict with national security to maintain China at the duration of weapons. The question is where to trace the line. The official response is that the judgment is deferred while waiting for a Whitehall audit of relations with Beijing. This is due in June. A decision is also imminent on the status of Chinas under the Foreign influence registration scheme A system to keep an eye on international organizations and companies exercising political influence in Great Britain. China should not be named in the improved level of risky states, alongside Russia and Iran, but some Chinese institutions may have this designation. Calbling these judgments Choosing when to prioritize safety with trade is much more difficult with Donald Trump in the White House. This was once a difference in accent between the United States and Europe resembles an irreparable fracture in the West. Trump launched a fierce trade war with Beijing without a convincing strategic justification. Managers of his administration say that Europeans will have to choose a team with regard to vital communications technology. But the American president is also systematically aggressive in his rhetoric towards the EU, disdaining NATO and emollient reliably towards Vladimir Poutines Russia. From this model, it is clear in Brussels and in other continental capitals that Washington is no longer a reliable ally and that the trajectory must be a strategic autonomy for Europe. Inevitably, that is to say the calculation of the risk and the potential benefit of a more pragmatic China policy. The authoritarian nature of the Xi Jinpings regime has not changed, but it presents itself as a more foreseeable force in international affairs while American democracy decreases in violent spasms. These changes shed light on a crisis of international orientation for Great Britain which is built from Brexit. The economic detachment of Europe was founded on a model of the United Kingdom as a solitary sovereign agent in an open free trade world world. It was an obsolete concept at the time. He aged very badly. Great Britain is not the only one to have trouble sailing in relations with China in the new turbulent geopolitical climate, but the choice of loneliness in a world of rival continental blocks makes the struggle much more difficult. Do you have an opinion on the questions raised in this article? If you wish to submit an answer of up to 300 words by e-mail to be considered for publication in our Letters section, please click here.

