Trump says he joins pricing talks with Japan in the middle of his trade war





Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, has inserted himself directly into business negotiations with Japanese officials, a sign of high issues for the United States after his prices were the victim of the economy and led the administration to ensure the public that it would quickly conclude agreements.

The Republican President declared in an article on his social media platform that hell attend the meeting alongside the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the Secretary of Commerce Howard Lungick, of the best economic advisers with a central role in its commercial and tariff policies.

Hopefully something can be developed, which is good (great!) For Japan and the United States! Trump wrote in the publication of social media.

The choice of presidents to get involved directly in the negotiations underlines his desire to quickly finalize a multitude of trade agreements while China continues its own set of agreements. It is an open test of the winning on reputation as a negotiator while countries around the world seek to limit potential damage triggered by its import taxes.

The radical prices that Trump announced on April 2 triggered panic in the financial markets and generated fears of recession, which made the American president quickly put a partial socket of 90 days on import taxes and increases his already high prices against China up to 145%.

The break temporarily spared Japan from 24% of the prices between the edges, but it continues to be a basic price of 10% and a 25% tax on imported cars, automotive parts, steel and aluminum exports.

Japan invoicing an average tax rate of 1.9% on other countries of goods and having a long-standing alliance with the United States, talks on Wednesday are a crucial indicator of whether the Trump administration can conclude a significant agreement that reassures markets, American voters and foreign allies.

The American economic rival China, on the other hand, is trying to capitalize on the announcements of Trumps around the announcements, with its chief, the president Xi Jinping, the countries on the Southeast Asian tour and the promotion of his country as a more reliable trading partner.

Japan is among the first countries to start open negotiations with the United States Trump and that other administration officials said that phones had made its way with dozens of so-called countries, eager to conclude agreements with a president who considers himself a master negotiator to avoid prices at the end of the 90-day break. Israel and Vietnam offered their rate rates to zero, but Trump was not engaged as to whether it would be sufficient.

Trump is expected to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday, who will probably carry messages on behalf of the European Union on how to resolve the prices that Trump has placed in the 27 states group.

However, the American president can also experience increased inner pressures to settle all prices, because many voters say they have returned Trump to the White House in order to improve the economy. California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday took legal action on Wednesday that Trump has exceeded his authority by declaring an economic emergency to perceive his prices, the Democrat affirming in a statement that the prices caused economic chaos.

Japan, like many other nations trying to minimize the possible economic benefits of Trumps prices, rushed to respond. He has set up a special working group to assess the impact of prices and offer loans to anxious businesses.

Although Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba worked hard to frame Trump's exemptions, the government officially said that the concessions it could offer during these talks.

The administration was also not transparent on its requests. The Trump administration seeks to close the trade deficit of $ 68.5 billion with Japan and seek better access to American markets on foreign markets, but the president also insisted that pricing income can be used to reimburse the federal budget deficit.

Japan arrives today to negotiate prices, the cost of military support and commercial equity, Trump published on Wednesday.

US officials will meet in Washington with the chief commercial negotiator of Japan, the Minister of Economic Revitalization Ryosei Akazawa.

I’m ready for talks, Akazawa told journalists at Tokyos Haneda airport before boarding its flight. I will negotiate in order to firmly protect our national interest.

He said that the Bessent and United States Jamiieson Greer's trade representative are known to be pro-Japanese and professionally talented and that he hopes to establish a relationship of trust with them.

I believe that we can have good discussions towards a win-win relationship which will serve the national interest both in Japan and in the United States, he said.

Japan argued that Trump's tariff measures are likely to violate bilateral trade agreements or the rules of the World Trade Organization. Although Ishiba said he was opposed to reprisals, he also said that he was not in a hurry to put pressure for a settlement because he does not want concessions.

XI, on the other hand, stopped on Wednesday in Malaysia and told its leader that China would be a collaborative partner and would be held with its neighbors in Southeast Asia after the world economic shocks.

XI is on tour Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia this week during a trip which was probably planned before the uncertainty of the prices, but which it also uses to promote Beijing as a source of stability in the region and consolidates relations in this part of the world when he seeks ways to mitigate the 145% prices that Trump kept on China.

Faced with the shocks of world order and economic globalization, China and Malaysia will be held with countries in the region to fight against the underlying currents of the geopolitical confrontation, as well as the counter-currents of unilateralism and protectionism, Xi said in a dinner with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Together, we will protect the light prospects of our Asian family, he added.

XI promised Malaysia and Vietnam a better access to Chinese markets during its visits, although few details have been shared.

In Washington, Trump said he also wanted to discuss the quantity that the Japanese contribute to the cost of American troops stationed there, largely as a means of deterrent in China.

The request for defense of defense against more concerns the Japanese.

Under its national security strategy, Japan aims to double the annual defense expenses at nearly 10 dollars, 2% of GDP, in 2027, while it is concerned that Trump could request that it is increased to 3% of GDP. The Japanese Defense Minister, the Nakatani Gen, said Tuesday that this year's military budget is about 1.8% of Japan GDP.

___

Yamaguchi reported to Tokyo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-trade-tariffs-japan-negotiations-bessent-lutnick-9134808d0e4aaf30bc60b28d7adc9b32 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos