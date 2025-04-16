Exclusive: Babil Khan plans to drop his family name like his father Irrfan Khan





Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan, or Irrfan Khan, as we know him, had his roots in a Royal Tonk Hakim family in Rajasthan. However, the late actor was embarrassed by his line. He also dropped the surname Khan because he wanted to be defined by his work and not his line. It seems that his son, Babil Khan, also follows his traces.

During an exclusive conversation with Filmfare, the star kid remembered his late father. Asked about the royal heritage of Irrfan, Babil first pointed out that he was a prince and then said that he also wanted to drop the family name, as his father did. He said to us: “My grandfather gave everything. He detached himself from everything. My father also dropped the Khan. In the end, even I want to do it. The line is part of this conformity. This does not let you go to your individuality.

Irrfan died in 2020 after fighting a neuroendocrine tumor for almost four years. Babil continues to share anecdotes and memories of his father on social networks. When asked if being so open on social networks helps him to face the absence of his father, Babil shared: “It is a personal process. But I wanted to share what it did with what if there is someone else that crosses the same thing, they can feel a little comforted. If there is even a person who even gets a kind of hope or help, I will do it.

Meanwhile, on the labor front. Babil is preparing for the release of his film disconnection.

Director Amit Golani follows Piyush (Babil), a popular digital influencer. However, his carefully organized online world begins to collapse when an obsessive fan diverts his digital identity. Disconnection will be published on ZEE5 on April 18.

