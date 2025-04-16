Jokowi finally showed an elementary diploma to obtain his university degree in UGM





Solo, investor.id -The trainers, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally showed his diplomas while studying from primary school to university via the media crew on Wednesday (04/16/2025). However, Jokowi asked the media not to photograph diplomas. Initially, the media team who wanted to cover the arrival of the Mass of the Ulama defenders' team and activists (TPUA) in front of the residence of Jokowi's house was invited to enter. Before entering, bags, jackets, mobile phones and hand recorders and recorders left in the VIP transit room. When the media entered, Jokowi was seated in the living room. Has a brief conversation about his diploma which is currently in question. It didn't take long to enter the room and came out with two cards that are shown to you. But he asked that no one was taking a photo. “Do not take photos,” he told the media team by showing his diploma. The first diploma shown was the diploma of SMAN 6 Solo, which said that Jokowi was a school graduate which was once called the preparation Middle School (SMPP). After that, Jokowi then a diploma in solo SMPN 1 Solo and SDN Tirtoyoso, which was placed on the same card as his graduate of secondary studies. At the end, Jokowi showed a diploma from the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) which was stored on a separate map. Given the words “UGM” on the front of the map that seemed to be old. At the diploma, Jokowi appeared with glasses, just as circulating on social networks (social media). For you the media, Jokowi was able to talk about his diplomas. “If it is a mold (card where to store elementary diplomas, the first cycle of secondary and secondary), no origin. The former mayor of Solo explained, decided to show his diploma directly to the media the day before. “I just decided to show (the original diploma) to the ladies and gentlemen (media) last night,” he said. Editor: Ik

([email protected]) Follow the channel Telegram We to update investor.id articles.id Follow Read the rest of news on Google News Read







Live streaming

Look for information on information and analysis of the economic, financial and capital market in IDTV

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investor.id/national/394903/jokowi-akhirnya-tunjukkan-ijazah-sd-hingga-lulus-kuliah-di-ugm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos